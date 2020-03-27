The agreement of the Ministry of Health to control the risks of the coronavirus allows the worker to access protection measures and salary guarantees.

Given the declaration of a health contingency due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mexico, Mexican workers will be able to access a series of protection measures and salary guarantees.

The Quijano law firm published a list of Labor implications applicable as of March 24, when the Ministry of Health issued an agreement to establish preventive measures to control the health risks related to the Covid-19 virus.

You may also like | Health Council recognizes Covid-19 as serious illness

Under this agreement, they should not go to work or visit public spaces until April 19, 2020 all those employees with the following characteristics:

People over 65 years old;

Pregnant or lactating women;

People at risk of serious illness;

People with disabilities;

People with chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, lung, liver or metabolic failure;

People with heart conditions or any condition or treatment that causes suppression of the immune system.

Said agreement also mentions that the public and private sectors must suspend activities that involve the physical concentration, transit or displacement of people.

“According to said agreement, labor relations will be maintained and they will apply in accordance with the general conditions of work during the mentioned period ”, states the statement published by the firm.

In accordance with article 427, section VII, of the Federal Labor Law establishes that, in the event of a Health Contingency, during the official suspension of activities, the employer pay suspended employees an amount equal to one day of the minimum wage general in force (123.22 M.N. for the whole country and 185.56 M.N. for the north and border area) for each day of suspension, which may not exceed one month.

“After one month there is no obligation to pay employees wages during suspension. The payment of social security contributions is also suspended. ”

The Quijano Law Firm also warns that, although the aforementioned agreement does not expressly state that we are in the presence of a Sanitary Contingency in Mexico, this is subject to a legal interpretation.

Reaching an employee-employer agreement

Lawyers suggest to both employers and employees maintain “a conscious, reasonable and balanced dialogue” in order to determine the best way to achieve mutual subsistence.

This can be adapted through options such as work at home, part-time work, full suspension for a period of time, etc.

You may also like | Global tourism loses 1 million jobs a day: Arsuaga

However, it is very important that the aforementioned agreement is documentedthey warn.

If an agreement is not reached between the parties, the employment relationship can be unilaterally terminated by any of them. If it is the employee who wants to finish it, you can resign and you are entitled to receive your salary and proportional benefits.

If it is the employer who wants to unilaterally end the relationship, you can do so by paying the corresponding compensation: Three months salary, 20 days per year and all benefits and the proportional wages generated in favor of the employee.