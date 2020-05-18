It is not easy to locate in a catalog as large as that of Xiaomi. Just a few days ago we published a guide with the best smartphones of the firm that you can buy this 2020 and today we come to review some of its best gadgets.

Xiaomi has a wide variety of products for those looking to enjoy music. A portable bluetooth speaker or wireless headphones can be the best way to take your music and podcasts wherever you go. In addition, we find them at a discount.

My Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2

The Xiaomi speaker comes with a minimalist design and two colors, black and white. Thanks to bluetooth 4.1 you can connect it to any device, it does not matter if you use a mobile with Android or iOS operating system. According to the Chinese firm, its 1,200 mAh battery will last up to 7 hours of music. Thanks to its microphone you can also use it for calls.

My Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2

If you are looking for something even smaller and cheaper, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker is the purchase. We can consider it the little brother of our previous example, it even fits in your pocket. Arrives with bluetooth 4.2 and compatibility with any operating system, also with an integrated microphone so you can use it as hands-free. Its battery will give you up to 6 hours of continuous playback.

Redmi AirDots

The Redmi AirDots They come with a simple and beautiful design. You can connect them without problems to any iOS or Android device thanks to bluetooth. In addition, they are light and will fit perfectly to your ear with their ear cushions. They promise up to 4 hours of playback, but you can extend them up to 12 hours with its case.

Specifications

Dimensions2.30 x 1.45 x 1.30 cm

Weight42 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

IPX5 splash protection

AirDots Pro 2

It is the latest model of Xiaomi wireless headphones, they come with a simple and similar design to that of Apple AirPods, along with a small charging case. Its touch controls will serve to control playback, also to call and activate Google Assistant. Its battery promises up to 3 hours of music, but you can extend them up to 10 hours with its charging case.

Specifications

Total weight 50 grams

Weight of each earphone 4.5 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 4 hours on a single charge

Protection against water IPX4

Amazfit PowerBuds

Amazfit is one of the firms that we usually see in Xiaomi stores, so we have also included it in our selection. These Amazfit PowerBuds They were presented a few months ago with the Amazfit ZenBuds, and they come with touch controls. They promise up to 8 hours of music, 24 hours if you recharge them with their small case.

Specifications

Total weight 60 grams

Weight of each earphone 7 grams

Charging method Charging case with magnetic pins



Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Autonomy 8 hours on a single charge

Protection against water IP55

