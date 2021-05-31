These are Warren Buffett’s top five positions

Under Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway, its investment holding company, has risen from $ 10 to $ 400,000 a share. That is, whoever had invested a thousand dollars at the beginning of Warren’s presidency in the company, would obtain today more than 40 million.

To become who he is, Buffett follows a clear investment strategy and focuses on four minimum requirements that companies must meet in order for him to set his sights on them.

Your purchase or sale of shares in certain companies causes their value to skyrocket or fall to unsuspected limits, In other words, the influence that Buffett has on investments is decisive and, therefore, we must be very aware of which ones are part of his portfolio.

The video details Warren Buffett’s five positions at this time.