These are today’s Netflix premieres June 16, 2021 | Instagram

The marathon of “Elite”Before its fourth season, as well as a special documentary on the Netflix platform, so keep reading so that you know the news that the streaming great presents.

The great platform Netflix premiered two productions on Wednesday that will undoubtedly delight subscribers; one of them, as part of the “Elite” marathon prior to the premiere of the fourth season.

It may interest you: These are the Netflix premieres for today June 15

So go preparing the popcorn and measuring your times so that you can see all the premieres of today without any inconvenience.

You premieres of what comes to Netflix this June 16:

1

Elite short stories: Ander Omar Alexis (SERIES)

Now that the cancer is in remission, Ander decides to spend the summer with Alexis, his chemo partner, and help him through treatment.

two

Colonia Pingüino (DOCUMENTARY)

In a South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins move together to mate, raise a family and mingle with the locals.