these are their strategies to stop the fall of new subscribers

The periodic update of Disney’s accounts and the call to its investors to report the financial results of the second fiscal quarter of the year (that is, the one that covers the first three months of 2021) has produced some specific figures. But more interestingly, it also gives some clues about what your plans may be for the future months, or at least, what avenues open before the company.

But first, the numbers: in these first three months of the year, Disney + has added 8.7 million subscribers to its platform, thus exceeding one hundred million. The total is 103.6 million customers, which is significantly below expectations: they expected a total of 110 million subscribers. One of the possible reasons is the first price increase in the United States since the launch in November 2019: from the promotional one dollar to the more reasonable one of $ 7.99 per month.

Another figure that is not turning out as high as expected: that of growth itself. The fourth quarter of 2020 ended with 21.2 million new subscribers, more than double these new 8’7 millions. The reason? Disney + Hotstar, the South Asian incarnation of the platform, which accounts for a third of all Disney + subscribers.

Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, however, is optimistic: the price increase in the United States has not significantly affected the numbers, and the inauguration of Star in areas such as Europe has benefited them. It’s slow growth, but still higher than Netflix, which recently announced just under 4 million new subscribers this quarter – less than half that of Disney. The House of the Mouse, Chapek said, is moderately satisfied with these results.

Three routes of exploitation

This opens three simultaneous avenues of exploitation for the Disney catalog, including Marvel and ‘Star Wars’, and that we can already define according to the premiere plans that they have planned for the future.

–Exclusive release in cinemas

An option that could represent a good option for the future now that, due to the action of HBO Max and Warner with their 2021 brimming with direct premieres on HBO and cinemas, the distribution windows are being demolished. It’s a traditional theatrical release … but for a short time. 45 days of exclusive window in theaters (until now, the usual was 90), and then move on to other Disney distribution channels, possibly rent on VOD. And end up on Disney + at some point.

This is the case of ‘Free Guy’, which has been around since the days of Fox, or the new Marvel movie, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, in September. There is a Marvel movie to be released this year, ‘The Eternals’, planned for November. Possibly, it will follow the path of ‘Shang-Chi’, unless the box office results are not satisfactory. Nothing makes you think about it, since in the United States by then the cinemas will be, at least partially, working again.

-Premier access on Disney +

Around 30 euros for the premiere of the most powerful films in the catalog, in simultaneous release with cinemas. It is the path they opened with ‘Mulan’ and ‘Raya and the last dragon’. There are no specific figures about the number of viewings or collection with these previous attempts, but Disney has decided to increase the number of premieres planned in this format. The next ones will be ‘Cruella’, ‘Black Widow and’ Jungle Cruise ‘.

-Exclusive premiere on Disney +

The platform still needs exclusive premieres, and more so now that subscriptions are not fully meeting expectations. Pixar’s ‘Luca’ will arrive directly on the platform in June, as may future animated releases. This does not rule out a simultaneous and limited release in theaters, but the accent is placed on the exclusivity of Disney +, which with the Marvel series and ‘Star Wars’ is not exactly lacking in news.

They are the options that are open to Disney, and without a doubt we will live it in a year that is known to be of transition. With the gain of subscribers on Disney + and the ferocity of a competition that does not stop growing, it is difficult to foresee what paths the company will take in 2022. Very possibly, its results in 2021 will point the way forward.