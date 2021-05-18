these are their prices and availability

Vivo updates its Y series, focused on the mid-range, within its landing in Spain. This time he does it with the official arrival of the Vivo Y72 5G and Y52 in Spain.

These are two fairly close proposals, traced in dimensions, but with some difference. On the one hand, the Y72 5G comes as a direct evolution of the Vivo Y70 and remains a big brother in a way, while the Y52 is a somewhat curtailed twin in some features, but also in price.

Vivo Y72 5G and Y52 5G data sheet

Live Y52

I live Y72 5G

Screen

6.58 “LCD

FullHD +

6.58 “LCD

FullHD +

Dimensions and weight

163.95 x 75.3 x 8.50 mm

193 grams

163.95 x 75.3 x 8.50 mm

193 grams

Processor

Dimensity 700

Dimensity 700

RAM

4GB

8 GB

Storage

128 GB UFS 2.1

Micro SD

128 GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP

8 MP f / 2.2 UGA

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

64 MP f / 1.79

8 MP f / 2.2 UGA

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Drums

5,000 mAh

Fast charge 18W

5,000 mAh

Fast charge 18W

Operating system

Android 11

FunTouch OS 11.1

Android 11

FunTouch OS 11.1

Connectivity

5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

FM Radio

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

259 euros

299 euros

Long live the notch and the gradients

The Vivo Y72 5G is updated externally by taking references from the design lines of the Vivo X51 5G and leaving behind some aspects of the Y70, although the finish does seem similar to what we saw in this one. Similarly, we see that multicolored reflection about the white tone, although the rear module has changed.

I live Y72 5G.

For its part, the Vivo Y52 5G has a more discreet tone and without so much color, although the aesthetics are similar. In fact, as we said at the beginning, both mobiles measure and weigh the same, leaving below 200 grams.

I live Y52 5G.

On the front we see a central notch, which is less and less seen in this range. The crown notch a 6.58-inch IPS screen and FullHD + resolution, with 60 Hz refresh rate. In common in both also the fingerprint reader, which is kept on the side.

The processor is provided by MediaTek, specifically a Dimensity 700 for the Vivo Y52 and Y72. Of course, while the Y72 acts as an older brother accompanied by 8 GB RAM and of a storage of 128 GB, the Y52 is in 4 GB.

I live Y52 5G.

One of the apparent strengths of these mobiles is the battery of 5,000 mAhAlthough it is in a fast charge of 18 W. They also have a minijack and are dual SIM, supporting microSD card.

As for the triple rear camera, in the case of the Y72 we see a main sensor of 64 megapixels, a wide-angle lens with an 8-megapixel sensor and a macro lens with a 2-megapixel sensor. Technical tie with these secondary lenses with the Y52, but not in the main one, seeing in this case a 48 megapixel sensor.

I live Y72 5G.

The frontal camera It is another point of difference between these two mobiles. Although it appears similarly in both, the Y72 integrates a 16-megapixel sensor and the Y52 8-megapixel sensor.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y72 5G and the Vivo Y52 5G

I live Y72 5G.

The Vivo Y72 5G arrives in Spain for a price of 299 euros and the Vivo Y52 5G does so for 259 euros, both in two colors and a single memory version. It will be available at the end of May, we will expand this information on the specific day and the stores as soon as the manufacturer communicates it.