After several months of leaks and rumors, Apple officially announced the new iPhone SE or iPhone SE 2020 last week, specifically on April 15. The called by many “cheap iPhone” finally materialized in a phone that recovered the design of that iPhone 8 from 2017 incorporating the brain and power of the iPhone 11 Pro.

Two days later, on Friday, April 17, the reservation was opened and little by little the operators were unveiling the prices with which they would introduce the latest Apple launch in their catalog. Today at last can already be purchased in our country And then we detail the prices at which you can find it.

Official prices of iPhone SE 2020

The new iPhone SE is marketed in three configurations based on internal storage and in four different colors (black, white and Product Red). The official launch prices on the App Store are as follows:

iPhone SE 64 GB: 489 euros cash or 20.38 euros per month in installments for 24 months and at 0% APR.

iPhone SE 128 GB: 539 euros cash or 22.46 euros per month in installments for 24 months and at 0% APR.

iPhone SE 256 GB: 659 euros cash or 27.46 euros per month in installments for 24 months and at 0% APR.

In addition, the Cupertino company offers you the Apple Trade In program, through which you can obtain a discount on the purchase of a new iPhone SE delivering an older iPhone. To do this, you must answer a few questions to see the estimated value (model, capacity, phone status and serial number). If you are going to pay your new iPhone in monthly installments, they apply the discount instantly to reduce fees; If you pay in cash, they will pay you the amount in the form of payment used when you send your old smartphone.

The discounts range from 35 euros that they can give you a maximum for an original iPhone SE from 16 GB up to 430 euros that could be discounted by delivering a 256 GB iPhone XS Max. With this, the starting prices for the new iPhone SE are as follows:

iPhone SE 64 GB: from 349 euros cash or 14.54 euros per month in installments for 24 months and at 0% APR.

iPhone SE 128 GB: from 399 euros cash or 16.63 euros per month in installments for 24 months and at 0% APR.

iPhone SE 256 GB: from 519 euros cash or 21.63 euros per month in installments for 24 months and at 0% APR.

Prices with operators of the iPhone SE 2020

Each operator imposes different criteria in their payment in installments, so we have prepared the following final price comparisons on equal terms, including the payment in installments of each model, the quota of the respective rate, VAT and other more specific details such as the commissions that Yoigo applies or the extra gigabytes of gift during the entire stay of Orange.

64GB iPhone SE 2020: Yoigo is the operator that offers it cheapest with its most complete rates, but it is also the only operator where you will have to pay a cost of 119 euros if you want to keep the phone once your stay is over.

128GB iPhone SE 2020: again Yoigo is the operator that applies a greater discount, with a big difference over the prices set in Orange and Movistar. Vodafone does not have this version available.

256GB iPhone SE 2020: Orange is where we can find this cheapest variant and Movistar becomes the only alternative with installment payments, since Vodafone and Yoigo have not included it in their installment smartphone catalogs.

Beyond the price comparison, if you want to know the concrete details that each operator applies In the payment in installments and all the combinations of rates available, you can access here all the details of Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo.

