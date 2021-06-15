these are their official prices and availability

Today has been an important day for Realme. The company has brought to Spain neither more nor less than four recent batch devicesnamely: a high-end butted hertz (the Realme GT), two smartwatches (the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro) and its first robot vacuum cleaner (the Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner).

In the presentation Realme has not only taken the opportunity to publicize its devices (three of which were already presented, by the way), but has also announced its official prices and availability. So without further ado, let’s get to know all the details.

Realme GT datasheet

Realme GT

Screen

6.43 “Super AMOLED

2,400 x 1,080 px, 120 Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 888

RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.1

Rear cameras

64 MP f / 1.8

UGA 8 MP 119º f / 2.3

Macro f / 2.4

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.5

Drums

4,500 mAh + fast charge 65 W

Operating system

Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0

Connectivity

Dual 5G

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 6

NFC

Dual GPS, GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, QZSS

Dimensions and weight

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

186 g (glass)

158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1 mm

186.5 g (vegan leather)

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm minijack

Price

8GB + 128GB: from € 369 with introductory offer on Aliexpress (€ 449 later on Realme.com)

12 GB + 256 GB: from 499 euros on Amazon Prime Day (599 euros later on Realme.com)

Realme’s new high-end targets gamers

We start with the smartphone. The Realme GT is a device that has little to hide, especially in its version with vegan yellow leather. It is a terminal that has between 8.4 and 9.1 millimeters thick, depending on whether it is made of glass or leather, and it weighs 186 grams, so in principle nothing is out of the ordinary.

Ride a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) that stands out for incorporating a refresh rate of 120 Hz. That means that it shows 120 images per second, a not inconsiderable figure. The panel is perforated in the upper left corner to make room for the front camera.

If we take a look at the engine we will see a Snapdragon 888 processor (the latest from Qualcomm), up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, so it can be said that assembles the fastest components to date. Its battery is 4,500 mAh and incorporates a 65W fast charging system.

The operating system is Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, a layer of customization that we already know and that, this time, has some elements designed for the most gamers, such as a space for games that allows us to optimize touch performance or disable notifications while we play.

We finish by reviewing the cameras section, where we find a fairly simple and well-known configuration. The Realme GT rides a 64 megapixel main sensor (which will shoot 16 megapixel photos automatically thanks to pixel binning), an eight megapixel wide angle and a macro. Selfies are left in the hands of a 16 megapixel camera.

Data sheet of the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro

REALME WATCH 2

REALME WATCH 2 PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

257.6 x 35.7 x 12.2 mm

38 grams

255.2 x 38.9 x 12.65 mm

40 grams

SCREEN

1.4 inch LCD

Resolution 320 x 320 pixels

323 dpi

1.75 inch LCD

320 x 385 pixels

287 dpi

STRAP

22 millimeters

130-220 mm

22 millimeters

150-215 mm

GEOPPOSITIONING

Connected to mobile

Integrated GPS

SENSORS

3-axis accelerometer

Heart rate sensor

SpO2 sensor

3-axis accelerometer

Heart rate sensor

SpO2 sensor

BUTTONS

Yes one

Yes one

WATERPROOF

IP68

IP68

DRUMS

315 mAh

390 mAh

REQUIREMENTS

Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 11 or higher

Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 11 or higher

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

More than 90 sports modes

Musical control

Camera control

Automatic brightness

More than 90 sports modes

Musical control

Camera control

Automatic brightness

PRICE

54.99 euros

74.99 euros

Two brothers alike, but not the same

Realme Watch 2.

In addition to the mobile, Realme has taken the opportunity to bring its two new watches to Spain. They are very similar devices, but not exactly the same. The Pro model stands out for incorporating an integrated GPS chip and a larger screen, 1.75 inches versus 1.4 inches for the standard model.

Both devices use LCD panels, but given the differences in size they have different resolutions. The Realme Watch 2 has a 320 x 320 pixel resolution, while the Realme Watch 2 Pro increases to 320 x 385 pixels (we can see that it is somewhat more rectangular than the base model).

Realme Watch 2 Pro.

The two watches have a 22-millimeter strap with a standard closure that we can remove to use one that we have at home. They also share the IP68 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and much of the smart functions, such as heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring or the 90 sports modes (which will arrive with an OTA update).

As for the battery, substantial differences. The Realme Watch 2 mounts 315 mAh, enough to, according to Realme, offer up to 12 days of autonomy and seven days with continuous recording of the heart rate. The Realme Watch 2 Pro, meanwhile, incorporates 390 mAh offering up to 14 days with continuous heart rate recording. However, this will depend on the use we make of them.

Realme Watch 2.

Official price and availability of the new Realme devices

And how much do the new Realme devices cost? When can they be purchased? Well, the Realme GT It can be purchased from June 21 on AliExpress, Amazon and the official Realme website. It will be available in two colors (yellow vegan leather) and blue.

The Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner It can be purchased from June 21 on the Realme and AliExpress websites (with pre-purchase on June 16). The Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro, for their part, will go on sale on June 16 on the Realme and Amazon websites. The official prices of everything are as follows:

Realme GT 8/128 GB: 449 euros.

Realme GT 12/256 GB: 599 euros.

Realme Watch 2: 54.99 euros.

Realme Watch 2 Pro: 74.99 euros.

Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner: 299 euros.

