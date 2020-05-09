The month of May is just around the corner and from Xbox many surprises are in store for us. We have already talked about the arrival of Project xCloud in Spain, now we have to talk about the Games with Gold that we can enjoy this month.

These are the games that will be available for free in May for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers:

V-Rally 4 (Available May 1-31 on Xbox One). Take on the challenges of rallycross, drifts, buggies and hill climbing in V-Rally 4. More than 50 famous vehicles are available to customize and race in this demanding simulation title. You will master dangerous roads and hostile conditions on a spectacular journey across all continents. Let your adrenaline improve your reflexes in this driving game.Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (Available from May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One). Play as the Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent in Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. Throughout the Warhammer universe, enforce the Emperor’s will as you research multiple planets. Go solo or team up with up to three friends in visceral combat and purge the chaos that lurks behind the walls of the Martyr monastery-fortress.Sensible World of Soccer (available May 1-15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360). Jump onto the lawn with the popular old school game Sensible World of Soccer. With a large number of soccer clubs around the world, enjoy a quick game or experience the thrill of managing an entire season with a completely absorbing tactics editor. It is the classic soccer game of the nineties reborn.Overlord II (available May 16-31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360). Control the powerful and chaotic army of minions in their battle against the Glorious Empire in this sequel to the critically acclaimed fantasy game. The minions return smarter, more lethal and fun than ever in this installment where they will face an organized legion. This game is bigger, more cruel, and more beautifully destructive.