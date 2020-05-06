Users of the Microsoft subscription service can enjoy adventures like Final Fantasy IX and DayZ.

New month, new batch of games on Xbox Game Pass. In a week marked by the demonstration of the first games on Xbox Series X, the Redmond company has already announcedthe next titles to join the catalogof your subscription service, both on Xbox One and on PC. Games already confirmed as the long-awaited Red Dead Redemption 2, yes, but also much-loved adventures like Final Fantasy IX available this week.

Starting with the games ofXbox Game Pass for console, and along with the Rockstar western, subscribers will have DayZ, the popular MMO fromsurvival, with zombies in between, in which 60 players try to survive at any rate in a huge open world full of dangers. And during the following weeks they will arriveFractured MindsandFinal Fantasy IX. The second does not require much introduction, while the first offers a short narrative experience focused on mental health and anxiety, with a strong artistic charge.

As toXbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10 users will also receive the greatFinal Fantasy IX, as well as Halo 2: Anniversary, as I already anticipated the company just a day ago, and Endless Legend, Amplitude’s 4X strategy game with a most entertaining fantasy theme. Next, we listthe ups and downs of Xbox Game Passin this month of May that promises so many announcements in the world.

Xbox Game Pass news on PC

Endless Legend (coming soon)

Final Fantasy IX (Coming soon)

Halo 2: Anniversary (Coming soon)

Low:Abandon service starting May 15 Imperator: Rome, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Banner Saga, West of Loathing and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Xbox Game Pass console updates

Red Dead Redemption 2 (May 7)

DayZ (May 7)

Final Fantasy IX (May 14)

Fractured Minds (May 19)

Low:Drop service starting May 7 GTA V, and starting May 15 Black Desert, Doom, The LEGO Ninjago Movie – The Video Game, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Metal Gear Survive, The Banner Saga, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

More about: Xbox Game Pass, Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy IX and Halo 2 Anniversary.

.