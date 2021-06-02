These are the worst snacks for heart health

There comes a time in life when heart health is the top priorityFinally, we cannot deny the reality: heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In fact, there is alarming data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in which it is confirmed that 1 in 4 Americans dies from a heart condition Do we have your attention? Based on this, it is essential to take extreme prevention measures and one of the most important and sustainable in the long term is to make sure you follow a healthy diet and avoid those foods that damage the heart.

Although there are some foods that are quite obvious suspects, such as the wide range of processed products and fast foods, specifically all fried products. There are some foods that affect cardiovascular health that are not so obvious, especially when it comes to snacks and that is why we set ourselves the task of selecting the worst snacks for your heart. Avoiding them will do your health a big favor and why not Also at your body weight!

1. Sweets

In general, any candy will never be the best decision if you want to eat healthy and protect yourself from diseases, be it a candy or a commercial chocolate bar, eating sweets means you are ingesting a ton of sugar. Although we are very used to relating the consumption of sweets with weight gain, what happens in the body is deeper since they are foods that usually increase fat deposits and the risk of heart disease is increased. To satisfy the sweet tooth, experts recommend betting on the consumption of pure dark chocolate without sugar, it is full of antioxidants that are in fact of great help to protect the health of the heart.

Sweets./Photo: Pixabay

2. French fries

The only problem is not the sweet sandwiches full of added sugars, but also those salty snacks, which in fact due to their high in sodium are one of the most harmful foods for the heart. Not surprisingly, there is tons of scientific evidence supporting the devastating consequences of high sodium intake and its direct relationship with arterial hypertension. Although the range of salty snacks is wide, the consumption of potato chips that contain too much sodium is particularly striking. So eating potato chips regularly not only increases your risk of high blood pressure; there is a study in which a close connection was found between eating potato chips and an increase in heart disease.

French fries./Photo: Pixabay

3. Sugary cereals

One of the favorite snacks of children and adults is cereals, although they are a classic breakfast food, many people tend to consume them as a quick and accessible alternative to refrigeration “Apparently light and healthy.” While it is true that not all cereals are the same, most commercial options stand out for their high content of additives and sugars. As we mentioned at the beginning: eating more added sugar than recommended daily is simply a fatal habit for heart health. Also according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, it was found that people who get a 25% more of your calories from added sugar they are more than twice as likely to die from heart disease.

Sugary cereals. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Cookies

We have all resorted to consuming a package of cookies as a mid-morning or afternoon snack, although most of the packaged alternatives that line the shelves of grocery stores are a most accessible option. They are a terrible idea for the heart and the weight! They are products that belong to the category of ultra-processed and are not only full of sugar, they contain refined flours and trans fats, which affect cardiovascular health at all levels. Science does not lie, a recent study found that a increased consumption of ultra-processed foods It was directly associated with increased risks of cardiovascular and coronary diseases.

chocolate chip cookies. / Photo: Pixabay

5. Ice cream

We all love ice cream, especially in summer or as a delicious dessert at the end of a delicious meal, consuming it occasionally does not symbolize a major problem. However, it is not a good idea to become a daily habit or even on the weekends while we enjoy our favorite series. The main reason is that ice cream is a caloric food, rich in sugars and fats that tend to lead to significant weight gain, thereby increasing cardiovascular risk. Also, sugary and fat-laden foods like ice cream can potentially increase the risk of heart attacks or strokesTherefore, people with previous cardiovascular conditions should pay special attention.

Ice creams. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Pizza

Sure! Pizza is a delicious sandwich and always available, the truth is that it is very easy to consume a leftover slice or a mini frozen pizza. However make it a habit to “Kill hunger” between meals, it is a serious mistake: it is a caloric food, with little nutritional contribution, rich in refined flours, fat and above all a lot of salt! It belongs to the list of foods with the highest sodium content created by the American Heart Association, taking into account that the recommendation of said organization is not to exceed more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, with an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 milligrams for most adults (especially those with high blood pressure or heart conditions) Pizza is just a very bad snack decision!

Pizza. / Photo: Pexels

