The NBA 2K20 It is without a doubt the most popular basketball simulator in the world. Available for the most important video game consoles in the world, the product has not only historically stood out for its good gameplay and game modes, but also for generating controversy with its scores.

Just as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, or James Harden rank first, some should always go last. In this case, we set out to review who were the 10 players with the worst average in the game (and who have a contract with a franchise in the league) and several data have emerged from the analysis.

The worst scores belong exclusively to players who are linked to NBA teams through two-way contracts. Despite the fact that several of them have debuted in the league and some have even had minutes on few opportunities, they all have in common also that they do not exceed 67 points, far from the 97 that Giannis has.

The good news for them is that players like De’Vonte Graham and Duncan Robinson were in the basement when the game started and today they are outstanding players in the league. However, today, these are the 10 players with the worst average in the NBA 2K20:

Kobi Simmons (Charlotte Hornets – dual contract): 66

Naz Mitrou-Long (Indiana Pacers – dual contract): 66

Drew Eubanks (San Antonio Spurs – dual contract): 66

Marial Shayok (Philadelphia 76ers – Dual Contract): 67

Justin Wright-Foreman (Utah Jazz – Dual Contract): 67

Jarrell Brantley (Utah Jazz – Dual Contract): 67

Jeremiah Martin (Brooklyn Nets – dual contract): 67

Zylan Cheatham (New Orleans Pelicans – dual contract): 67

Josh Gray (New Orleans Pelicans – dual contract): 67

Antonious Cleveland (Dallas Mavericks – dual contract): 67

