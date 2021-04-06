These are the world’s most millionaires in 2021, according to the Forbes list

Forbes He has made his now traditional list of the world’s most millionaire people with some regulars and the occasional surprise. As they explain, despite the pandemic, there was an increase of about $ 5 billion among all members and a significant increase in new billionaires.

The list of the most millionaires has exploded throughout this year: A total of 2,755 members, 660 more than last year. Also, 493 new billionaires or one every 17 hours. In total they represent 13.1 trillion dollars. In the 2020 list they represented 8 billion.

Among the new members on the list of the world’s most millionaires is Guillaume pousaz, founder of Checkout.com or Whitney wolfe herd, the co-founder of the dating app, Bumble. Too Kim kardashian, who this year has managed to increase its assets to one billion dollars thanks to KKW Beauty and Skims, its makeup and body-shaping clothing companies.

Some regulars from the list Forbes they follow, but not in the top 10. Carlos Slim Helu, the Mexican billionaire who this year is in position 16. Jack Ma (Alibaba, Aliexpress) ranked 26. Amancio Ortega (Zara) went from position 6 to 11, despite increasing its equity from $ 55.1 billion to 77 billion.

The 10 most millionaire people in the world

Jeff bezos (Amazon): $ 177 billionElon musk (Tesla, SpaceX): $ 151 billionBernard arnault (LVMH): $ 150 billionBill gates (Microsoft): $ 124 billionMark Zuckerberg (Facebook): $ 97 billionWarren buffett (Berkshire Hathaway): $ 96 billionLarry ellison (Oracle): $ 93 billionLarry Page (Google): $ 91.5 billionSergey brin (Google): $ 89 billionMukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries): $ 84.5 billionAustin Russell the youngest entrepreneur among the world’s most millionaires according to the Forbes list

Some fun and interesting facts from the Forbes list

This year there are four people with accumulated wealth of more than one hundred billion dollars. Last year it was just one, Jeff Bezos. Elon musk was the one who grew the most in wealth, from 24.6 billion to 151 billion, thanks to the increase of a 700% in the actions of Tesla.

Mark Zuckerberg It also had significant growth, practically doubling its assets throughout 2020, thanks to a growth of the 80% in the actions of Facebook. This is the first year that Warren buffet not in the top five since 1993.

106 people on the list of the world’s most millionaires are under 40 years old. The youngest millionaire is barely 18 years old and Kevin David Lehmann. He is not an entrepreneur, nor did he set up his own business, but received a substantial inheritance of 3,300 million. His father, Guenther Lehmann, transferred all his shares of DM-Drogerie, a German chain of stores that sells cosmetics, health care items and household products.

The one that is the youngest entrepreneur to enter the list is Austin russell, 26, who dropped out of college to found Luminar, which is working on LiDAR technologies for autonomous vehicles.

23 billionaires on the list died during 2020 and early 2021, including Sheldon Adelson, the Brazilian banker Joseph Safra or Petr kellner.

