These are the women nominated for the Oscars 2021 who could break barriers

(CNN Spanish) –– Stories about women directed by women, filmmakers who make their way among men, more diversity and a Latina who shines among documentary filmmakers: the 93rd edition of the Oscars could be the night to break the glass ceiling. The award starts with a positive fact: 70 women received –in total– 76 nominations, a record for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the USA. What to expect from the most important celebration in Hollywood? We go over it.

Directors to power

In the history of the Oscars, only seven women have been nominated in the best director category. Kathryn Bigelow is the only one to win the award so far: her work on “The Hurt Locker” was awarded in 2010. This time around, the good news is that, for the first time, two of those seven filmmakers are nominated in the same year and could inaugurate a new chapter of these awards.

Chloé Zhao, perhaps the main candidate to win this statuette for «Nomadland» –– the first non-white nominee in this category––, has already marked a milestone at the Golden Globes. Last February, she became the second woman – –And the only one of Asian descent–– to be recognized as the best director. After having swept his film in other events such as the BAFTAs, Zhao consolidates as a contender with great possibilities for this Sunday.

The other director who aspires to the Oscar for best direction is Emerald Fennell, known for having produced the series “Killing Eve” and played Camila Parker-Bowles in the series “The Crown.” Fennell earned his place in this edition thanks to “Promising Young Woman,” a film he also wrote and which earned him a nomination for best original screenplay. Zhao, meanwhile, was also the pen behind his film and competes in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

The stories about women who could win the most important statuette

In addition to the success of their directors, “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman” have another point in common: the only protagonists are unconventional women, strong, marked by tragedy, bold, dissatisfied with the status quo. Both productions could win the most coveted award of the night: best film.

In “Nomadland” we follow in the footsteps of Fern (Frances McDormand), who decides to embark on a trip in her mobile home and work in different parts of the United States, after the economic collapse of her town, as a result of the 2008 crisis. The character principal travels the routes and vast landscapes of the country while sharing her time with other nomads who, like her, choose to live on the fringes of society.

“Promising Young Woman”, on the other hand, is an original tale of revenge that uses black humor to address machismo, sexual violence and the difficulties faced by those who suffer harassment when reporting these situations. Every week, Cassie Thomas (Carey Mulligan) makes the men she meets in the bars believe that she is completely drunk, and once they start taking advantage of her, she confronts them. After the dramatic episode that her best friend lives, Cassie shows that the consequences of abuse go even beyond the victims.

More diversity in front of the cameras

Little by little, the nominated actresses transcend the borders of English-speaking countries (the last had been the Mexican Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira, in 2019, for their roles in “Roma”). This 2021, a young Bulgarian and a consecrated South Korean interpreter rub shoulders with icons, such as Glenn Close, in the category of best supporting actress.

The first is Maria Bakalova, who plays Tutar –– Borat’s teenage daughter (Sacha Baron Cohen) –– in the mockumentary “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”. On Twitter, Bakalova celebrated the nomination and thanked the film’s creators for “their courage in giving this platform to an actress from Eastern Europe.”

The second is Yuh-Jung Youn, a member of the cast of the acclaimed film “Minari.” Thanks to her role as the grandmother of an immigrant family that runs a farm in Arkansas, the actress became the first South Korean to be nominated in the supporting category.

The Chilean documentary maker who excites Latin America

Get to know the plot of the Chilean documentary nominated for the Oscar 1:14

Maite Alberdi could bring joy not only to women but also to Hispanics on Sunday night. And it is that the director reached the category of best documentary for “The mole agent”, a moving story that mixes elements of the genre with those of spy movies. The cameras record how Sergio, 83, infiltrates a nursing home to find out what happens behind the doors of the place.

If he won the award, Alberdi would give Chile its third Oscar (after “Story of a Bear” in 2016 and “A Fantastic Woman” in 2018) and would join the list of women who, year after year , conquer new spaces in the most famous cinema awards.