These are the winners of the 2021 Bike of the Year Awards

One more year the publications of Motorpress Ibérica have given the Bike of the Year Awards. We tell you which have been the winners in this last edition.

March 31, 2021 (1:50 PM CET)

We know that many of our readers are also sports fans. And not only to Formula 1 or Motorcycling. The cycling, for example, it is one of the most widespread activities in Spain and many practitioners read us.

Therefore, we could not ignore the 2021 Bike of the Year Awards, some awards that delivered by readers and editors of the magazines Ciclismo a Fondo, BIKE y Triathlon, all of them publications of Motorpress Ibérica and whose virtual gala could be followed by their respective YouTube channels. Luis Pasamontes had the honor of presenting a gala that featured the interventions of the monologue Javi Sancho, Ot Pi and other guests, as you can see in the following video.

This year, readers and users of the headers have decided that Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 is the best road bike 2021, Canyon Speedmax CFR Disc the best bike of triathlon and the best mountain bike in this 29th edition it is Trek Supercaliber 9.9 XX1 AXS. In gravel Specialized S-Works Diverge It is the best bike of the year and the American brand also manages to win the electric category with the Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL.

Tribute has been paid and awards of honor have been given to people, companies and projects that contribute to promoting the bike and the values ​​of cycling in our country. The 2021 Honor Award went to Eduardo Chozas For 40 years giving body and soul to spread your passion for cycling. The Award for Overcoming from this year I picked it up Juan Francisco Fernández Escribano. The Avimosa Chozas Team cyclist battled leukemia for months and managed to get the doctors to let him have a roller in his room at the La Paz Hospital to continue training and thus demonstrate that cycling can help in such difficult times.

The bet of LIV Cycling as an exclusive brand for women It has led them to open the doors of sport to women from countries like Iran or Afghanistan. Under the slogan “How we LIV” they open the world of cycling to women from all over the world and for this reason the brand is the winner this year of Business Career Award. If trialsin as a sport has had a name that has made it popular around the world, that has been Ot Pi, 2021 Sports Career Award. After winning countless world titles, the Ot Pi Play emerges under the hastagh #bicycleblancastopaccidents with a message that seeks nothing more and nothing less than to save lives. And the Special Jury Prize 2021 has been in this edition for Shimano for 100 years of dedication and inspiration in the world of cycling.

Regarding the 2021 Bike of the Year Awards voted through the pages cyclingafondo.es, mountainbike.es and triatlonweb.es, these have been the winners and finalists in each of the categories:

Road Innovation of the Year (Deep Cycle):

Road Innovation Award 2021: Campagnolo Ekar. Second place: Shimano S-PHYRE RC902 Third place: Bontrager Aeolus RSL 37

Road Bike of the Year 2021 (Cross-Country Bike):

2021 Road Bike of the Year: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Second place: Trek EmondaSLR9 Disc Third place: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc

Triathlon Innovation of the Year 2021:

2021 Triathlon Innovation Award: Grupo ROTOR 1×13 TT. Second place: Uniqo Custom Bikes handlebar Third place: Hoka One One Carbon X-SPE shoes

Triathlon Bike of the Year:

2021 Triathlon Bike of the Year: Canyon Speedmax CFR Disc. Second position: Orbea Ordu M10iLTD Third position: BH Aerolight Disc 6.0

Gravel Bike of the Year (BIKE and Cross-Country Cycling):

2021 Gravel Bike of the Year: Specialized S-Works Diverge. Second position: Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty 1 Third position: Canyon Grail CF SLX 8 eTap

Mountain Innovation of the Year 2021 (BIKE):

MTB Innovation of the Year Award: SRAM XX1 XG-1299 Eagle 10-52 10-52. Second place: Shimano Deore 12 Speed ​​Third place: Shimano EP8

Ideal Buy of the Year 2021 (BIKE):

Ideal buy of the year 2021: Giant XTC SLR 29 1. Second position: MMR Rakish LTD Third position: Scott Scale 965

Mountain Bike of the Year 2021 (BIKE):

Best MTB of the year 2021: Trek Supercaliber 9.9 XX1 AXS. Second position: ORBEA Oiz M Team Third position: S-Works Epic

eBIKE of the Year 2021 (eBIKE and BIKE):

Best eBIKE of the year 2021: SPECIALIZED S-WORKS TURBO LEVO SL. Second position: BH iLynx Race 8.4 LT Pro Third position: ORBEA Rise M Team

