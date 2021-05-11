These are the WhatsApp functionalities that you will lose by not accepting the terms of use | Technology

Every day there is more news about the conditions of use of WhatsApp that users must accept before May 15.

Yesterday we informed you that WhatsApp users who do not accept the controversial conditions of use that the company has reformulated will not lose their account in the application. This does not mean that everything will remain the same, since they will receive continuous notifications to accept them and then functions will be deactivated.

The controversy comes from the information that the messaging application will collect about the user and other applications and areas of the mobile phone, even more so in a time in which there is much more awareness about these issues and in which the same company Facebook has a strong debate with Apple about user privacy.

So what will happen if you don’t accept the new terms of use? The first thing is that WhatsApp will remind you to do it more and more repeatedly with the intention of overcoming your refusal in this way, but his effort will not end there. Soon it will start to disable features.

According to BBC, in the change of WhatsApp FAQ it is noted that “No user account will be deleted or access to WhatsApp functions will be removed on May 15 due to this update.” But it does warn that functions will be lost gradually later.

There are no specific times, although in recent months there has been talk that this will happen over the weeks and little by little. First of all it will affect calls and video calls. It will not be possible to answer them, although it will be possible to do or return them once whoever calls you has hung up.

But the clipping will not remain here, but there will also come a time you will stop receiving messages and calls. To put it in some way, the communication will be cut off, but you can reactivate it when you accept the conditions of use. Even if at no time will you be without an account, you can always access the application.

As you can see, the intention of WhatsApp is not leave any exit to the user and yes or yes accept the changes, something that most will surely do. Although the alternatives are growing more and more, the normal thing is that WhatsApp is the preferred way of communicating, so that on Facebook they start with all the advantage over the user.