As many health experts have indicated, more than 100 years ago there was no virus worldwide that was as aggressive to the human being as he is being SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Until the last report on Thursday night, 250 thousand 811 people have died in the world due to coronavirus, therefore, since March 11, the World Health Organization (who) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic.

However, the world has passed through most significant pandemics by the number of deaths.

Deadliest epidemics

The Black Plague (1347-1351) left 200 million deadThe outbreak killed between 30% and 50% of the European population. The plague originated in rats and spread to humans through infected fleas. It took 200 years for the population to recover.

Smallpox (1520) killed 56 million peopleApproximately 90% of Native Americans, while in Europe, during the 19th century, killed about 400 thousand people a year.

Third is the Spanish Flu (1918-1919), which killed 40 or 50 million humans.

The Plague of justinian (541-542) attacked 30 or 50 million people. The mortality of this plague is in dispute, but some historians attribute it to the flow of the Roman empire. HIV / AIDS (1981-Present) has left at least 35 million deaths.

The third plague (1855) left 12 million deathswhile the Plague Antonina (165-180) left 5 million deaths.

They follow the Asian Flu (1957-1958), Russian Flu (1889-1890), Hong Kong flu (1968-1970), Anger (1817-1923), Japanese smallpox epidemic (735-737), with one million deaths each virus.

It is worth mentioning that the coronavirus It still does not handle high numbers of deaths, however, its contagion is too alarming and the numbers could increase more than they already have. Thus, Take care of yourself and stay home!

