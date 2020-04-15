There is no means of communication, neither in Spain nor in any other country in the world, that has not spoken about what we can do during this period of confinement, that they have given us the keys to telework from home, as we who write these lines to you every day, or who have told us How do the people of our country spend their time unleashing their creativity?, cooking is one of the activities that we are most exploring these days, for example, in these uncertain times.

I think that, despite the short time I have been writing news on this website, I have already mentioned on some occasions that one of my pasions, perhaps the term is somewhat exaggerated, when I have free time at home is dedicating myself to exploring the vast terrain that is YouTube, whose tricks we have told you and you should be using. There are not enough hours in the day to view all the content that is created on this platform. One of the uses that I make of it, I hope I’m not the only weirdo, is to play hours-long videos on television in the living room, usually with images of nature or environmental sounds, when we leave the house and we have to leave our dog alone during some time of the day. If you want to know what my favorite videos are, in the territory Disney, to have connected as wallpaper, Now I show you.

Amusement parks, movies and sounds to create atmosphere

I imagine that all of you have heard of Disney parks, Nearby we have Disneyland Paris, and, perhaps, some of you have been able to visit some of these magical places. If so, let me show you, first, how to have a small portion, which lasts up to 10 hours, of the Haunted Mansion in your living room. As you can see in the video that I show you under these lines, this ghostly house will be shown on your television and next to it many of the guests who inhabit it. You will be able to see their unmistakable ghosts, admire the marble heads of the cemetery or take a look at the mysterious paintings that come to life. All this watered by an intense rain and a storm that does not bode well.

Talking about parks and long videos, too you should visit one of the busiest attractions in the United States, the so-called Splash Mountain. Thanks to the video that the Disney Dan channel has made available to everyone, you can recall memories of your stay or, simply, evoke a fun day at Disneyland. Although if you want true Disney spirit, and you have not had the opportunity to cross the pond to visit Magic Kingdom in Orlando, here is the solution and a great way to keep your kids entertained for an hour. You are welcome.

Obviously, within the world of YouTube, there is such a quantity of content that it would be impossible to tell you about everything you can find. maybe, in another article, retrace my steps and I told you what videos, outside the magical world of Disney and its parks, I use to relax, so that my dog ​​does not feel alone at home or, simply, to spend a pleasant and calm evening with something to drink, the sofa and good company. That the quarantine is as light as possible And have no doubt that we will continue to offer ideas so that the days go by as quickly as possible.

