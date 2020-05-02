What new video games can we play with PS Plus, Xbox Live, Stadia Pro or Twitch Prime?

By Marcos Yasif / Updated May 2, 2020, 14: 338 comments

May is already hereand with it the large subscription platforms update their incentives to the delight of their users, incorporating new and attractive proposals ready to make us more comfortable these long days at home. And this month, as always, there is everything. Join us in this special to learn about the great news of May on PlayStation Plus for PS4 users, on Xbox Live Gold for Xbox One players, as well as on Stadia Pro and Twitch Prime.

Between farms and cities

Bring out the mayor you have inside this May with Cities: Skylines. The Paradox Interactive city building video game is this month among the assortment of PS Plus proposals allowing users to plan, build and manage the city of their dreams thanks to a large number of functions.

If you are not big cities, you can escape to the rural world, either in Europe or North America, and set up your own agricultural facility with Farming Simulator 19. This simulation proposal will challenge us to harvest different crops and care for different animals, being able to drive more than 300 vehicles and machines.

The third and last PlayStation Plus proposal for this month in Spain is Treasure Rangers, a fun national development that encourages you to overcome puzzles and platforms by combining the skills of four different characters, Lucy, Eric, Roxy and Randy, a boy with autism, to throughout 16 different levels in which there are no missing bosses.

Challenges of rallies and battles with Warhammer

The Xbox Live Gold Games begin this May with the return of a veteran off-road racing saga. V-Rally 4 will take us on a journey across all continents that promises to be spectacular as we take note of rally, rallycross, drift, buggy and hillclimb challenges on dangerous roads and harsh environments.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is Xbox Live Gold’s second big incentive of the month. This time it’s time to take on the role of the Inquisitor, the Empire’s most powerful agent, and begin to purge the impure in a fast-paced role-playing, action-hack and slash game that can be played cooperatively.

Sensible World of Soccer and Overlord 2 complements the assortment of games announced by Microsoft for these coming weeks. On the one hand, we will have a soccer videogame with a classic 90s aroma, while on the other, we will have to lead a powerful and chaotic Minion army in its battle against a Glorious Empire.

Science fiction strategy and a battle-royale

Powerful catalog of Stadia Pro for these weeks. The Google service allows you to enjoy PUBG, the great precursor of the current success of battle-royale, while on the other hand, it offers a wide range of experiences for very attractive solo enjoyment: The Turing Test, a science fiction adventure and puzzles; Steamworld Heist, a strategy title in which we take charge of a squad of robots; and Zombie Army Dead War 4, in which we will have to face the hordes of Hitler.

Music, platforms and a journey through the human psyche

Twitch Prime gives one more month access to an interesting loot of independent games that are well worth giving a try. Among them we can highlight Snake Pass, a platform adventure where we control a snake with all the drawbacks and playable advantages that this entails. But we also have Fractured Minds exploring anxiety and mental health issues on a journey through the human psyche to give an example. Here is the complete catalog offered by the Amazon platform for these days in May.

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

Urban Trial Playground

The Little Acre

Old School Musical

Avicii Invector

Pankapu

Fractured Minds

Snake Pass

