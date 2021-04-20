These are the Venezuelans with the most “Arepa Power” in MLB The Show 2021

The official video game of the Major League Baseball – MLB It premiered today and we show you the players venezuelans that better are weighting they will have in this edition of MLB The Show 2021.

As every year, for the different video game consoles the MLB The Show, official game of the Big leagues and for this edition of 2021 a total of 10 venezuelans stand out among the best ranked.

Here the Venezuelans:

Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) – 94 overall Eugenio Suárez (Cincinnati Reds) – 88 overall José Altuve (Houston Astros) – 88 overall Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs) – 86 overall Gleyber Torres (New York Yankees) – 85 overall Salvador Pérez (Kansas City Royals) – 85 overall Carlos Carrasco (New York Mets) – 85 overall Pablo López (Miami Marlins) – 81 overall Germán Márquez (Colorado Rockies) – 80 overall

Each one of these venezuelans thanks to his performance in the 2020 season of Big leagues they earned this great weighting in the video game MLB The Show 2021, each of them being important in their respective teams.

Besides, all these furriers venezuelans have made merit in the Big leagues for when they have their free time they can play with their children at home on MLB The Show 2021, having a high weighting and being a reference in the game. As well as, be clear that they are among the best in the ball for this country and that the Venezuelan representation could be in them in the next World Baseball Classic.

It should be noted that among the 10 best venezuelans of MLB The Show 2021, is not the great Miguel Cabrera, who although he is already 38 years old, is currently active and will always be a reference for the players of this country in the Big leagues.