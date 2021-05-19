These are the Venezuelans who will have the ball as starters in the LMB 2021

The season 2021 from Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) starts tomorrow May 20 and then we will show you the pitchers Venezuelan starters that will see action in this course.

As many players are known venezuelan who don’t play on the Major League Baseball (MLB) circuit, take advantage of the summer of Mexican League from Baseball to see action and stay in competition, which is why for the season 2021 a total of nine starters from this country will pitch.

Arnaldo Hernández (Sultans of Monterrey)

The 25-year-old right-hander comes from pitching with the La Guaira Sharks and was at the time a prospect for the Kansas City Royals in the MLB. Arrives to the LMB with good sensations and according to the reports his straight reaches a speed of 94 miles.

WELCOME TO THE SULTAN FAMILY 😎! The Venezuelan flavor 🇻🇪 of Arnaldo Hernández joins #LosMuchachosDelRegreso and will shore up the rotation in the @LigaMexBeis 📝 Read the note: https://t.co/tS8fGjTIXG#YOSOYSultanes ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TMdhipUn3w – Sultanes of Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) March 9, 2021

Elvis Araujo (Sultans of Monterrey)

This left-handed pitcher comes from pitching with the Águilas del Zulia in the 2020-2021 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) where he posted a 2-1 record with a 3.50 ERA in 9 starts as a starter, pitched 36 innings with 21 strikeouts and equal number of walks and together with Arnaldo Hernández will be the two venezuelan in the pitching of Sultans in the season 2021 of the LMB. Additionally, Araujo has major league experience with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“MY ARM WILL BE THERE” Elvis Araujo has made himself available to the coaching staff and sends a message to the Sultan Family. # YOSOYSultanes ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/jKlI8ukW6I – Sultanes of Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) May 14, 2021

Wilfredo Boscán (Tigres de Quintana Roo)

The native of Maracaibo, plays in the LMB since 2019 and this year he will seek to remain effective with the Tigers as he was in his last season, where he posted a 9-4 win-loss record, a 4.22 ERA, striking out 67 enemies in 108 innings 2/3 released.

Jonathan Vargas (Braves de León)

This Venezuelan right debuted in 2019 in the LMB and left good feelings, which is why he repeats for this season 2021 and he will be together with two countrymen plus part of the Braves’ rotation in the campaign that begins in just one day.

Gabriel García (Braves de León)

The left-hander has played professional Mexican ball since 2018 with Generals of Durgango, where he was in eight games, all as a starter. It was then acquired by Toros de Tijuana for the 2019 season of the LMB and to 2021 came to the Braves. In his senior year, he posted a 4.09 ERA and a 4-3 record.

Welcome Gabriel García to your new home. We are sure that with your arrival we will have a solid pitching rotation for season 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣⚾️🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/HZy7WEtRmU – Bravos de León (@NacimosBravos) January 13, 2020

Osmer Morales (Braves de León)

This right has a game of experience in the MLB and comes from playing with the Tigres de Aragua in the LVBP. He will be the third Venezuelan pitcher to play for the Guanajuato team this season. 2021 of the LMB.

⚫️ We need a couple of flights 🇻🇪 ✈️ 🇲🇽 for our new additions ⚾️🔥 Welcome Iván Medina and Osmer Morales to the most BRAVA house in the country 🏟 #LaNuevaEra 🦁 pic.twitter.com/zM7EHp9NdY – Bravos de León (@NacimosBravos) March 10, 2021

Erick Leal (Rieleros de Aguascalientes)

This pitcher comes from being the pitcher of the year in the LVBP with Magallanes where he posted a 1.31 ERA, with 24 strikeouts and a 5-1 record. Arrives to the LMB 2021 with a good profile and will look for a good performance to gain more opportunities in his professional career.

Henry Centeno (Rieleros de Aguascalientes)

The 26-year-old made his debut in the 2016-2017 season with the Navegantes de Magallanes and has a 1.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 86.2 innings, being one of the best pitchers in Venezuela. In addition, in 2020 he had joined the Rieleros to play the LMB but due to the pandemic, the season did not take place.

Henry Centeno prepares to go play with Rieleros in the #LMB The right-handed pitcher will be part of the pitching staff that Rieleros will present for this season in the Mexican baseball league. #Baseball pic.twitter.com/8XRbtyD778 – Baseballmania (@ JesusBeisbol9) February 19, 2021

Néstor Molina (Rieleros de Aguascalientes)

Since 2018 this Venezuelan plays with the Rieleros in the LMB and this 2021 he will seek to continue consolidated in this summer ball. In his last course he posted a 5.14 ERA, with a 7-12 record and a total of 112 strikeouts.

It should be noted that it is super striking and important for Venezuelan players who have more than one arm from this country in their rotation for the next season. 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), well it is the case of Bravos de León and Rieleros de Aguascalientes, which have three pitchers each.