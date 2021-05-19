These are the Venezuelans who continue the tradition of closers at LMB 2021

The season 2021 from Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) starts tomorrow May 20 and then we will show you the pitchers Venezuelan closers that will see action in this course. Continuing that tradition this year in this summer league.

Many relievers and Venezuelan closers have disputed the Mexican League from Baseball, creating a kind of tradition that even for this season 2021 it will continue, being a total of five arms that will see action during this course.

Eduardo Paredes (Generals of Durango)

Paredes is a 25-year-old right-hander who will make his first foray into the LMB. He has a long career in Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and had a couple of internships for Major League Baseball (MLB), where he worked for the Los Angeles Angels. This Trujillo native pitcher has a good repertoire, consisting of curves, straights and speed changes.

Manaure Martínez (Eagle of Veracruz)

Everything seems to indicate that Martínez will be the one who will lower the curtain for the Eagle this season 2021 of the LMB, a team that with the arrival of Yasiel Puig paints for great things and having an arm to close the games will be essential. In the last Liga Arco he saw action with the Sultans of Monterrey and 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 0 ER, 2SO, 0.00 ERA.

Lester Oliveros (Warriors of Oaxaca)

Oliveros has been one of the closers with more solidity in the LVBP and comes from winning the 2020-2021 season with Caribes de Anzoátegui, leaving a 1.12 ERA, six saves and 16 strikeouts, numbers that make him look like the closer of the Warriors in the LMB, a team with Venezuelan tradition in this role.

Jorge Rondón (Rieleros de Aguascalientes)

The Rieleros had announced this Venezuelan closer for 2020, but due to COVID-19 it was not possible and for this season 2021 finally if he will play in the LMB. Rondón has experience in the Major Leagues, where he played 13 games, with a 17.12 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

José Torres (Owls of Dos Laredos)

Torres comes from playing with the Caracas Lions in LVBP 202-2021, a total of 14 games, with a 1-3 record and 14 strikeouts. In addition, he has experience in the Major Leagues with the San Diego Padres with a 4.04 ERA and 71.1 innings of work between 2016 and 2017. He will reinforce the Tecolotes in the LMB 2021 seeking to consolidate as a closer.

The season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball starts tomorrow May 20 and a total of 24 players venezuelan they will play from the beginning of the harvest.