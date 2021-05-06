These are the values ​​most recommended by analysts in the midst of the Ibex 35 comeback

Some of the companies repeat themselves month after month since the confidence of the consensus is not lost overnight, despite the fact that most of these companies have already presented their accounts for the first quarter of the year. 16 Ibex 35 companies have a purchase recommendation at the beginning of the month, but the most recommended are: Cellnex, ArcelorMittal, Acerinox, ACS, Grifols, Almirall and Endesa. Specifically, all these companies have a purchase recommendation percentage higher than 70%, according to Reuters.

Other companies that have great support from analysts are IAG, Merlin Properties, Indra, Banco Santander, Mapfre and Caixabank. Iberdrola, Repsol and BBVA complete the honor roll of companies with purchase advice.

Specifically, Cellnex has a purchase recommendation of 91.6%, since of 24 recommendations issued on its shares, 22 are to buy. Cellnex titles accumulate a weak year in 2021, only increasing 4.31% compared to 11% for the Ibex 35, compared to 2020 in which they were one of the great sensations on the Spanish market. Analysts believe that at the prices at which it is listed on the Ibex, it has a potential revaluation in the Ibex 35 of 26.55% by placing its target price at 59.72 euros per share.

On a technical level, the Investment Strategies analyst José Antonio González points out that “Cellnex consolidates positions in the strictest short term, while the volume of contracts yields positions and the MACD oscillator accumulates bulky overbought readings. In this way, a consolidation process begins to be necessary, and that has its first support to watch in the short term at the height of 45.04 euros per share, a level that is an approximation to its starting secondary or medium-term growing guideline. at 36.35 euros per share ”.

ArcelorMittal has a purchase recommendation of 88.23%, Acerinox of 84.2%, ACS of 81.25%, Grifols of 71.4% and Almirall and Endesa of 70%. In the case of the steelmaker, of the 17 recommendations issued, 15 are for purchase, in the case of Acerinox 16 out of 19, in the case of ACS 13 out of 16 and in Grifols 15 out of 21. Therefore, the consensus trusts in the revaluation of these companies in the medium and long term, which will also be synonymous with increases in the Ibex 35.

If we look at the upward potential that analysts estimate Grifols has 24%, ACS 21.4%, Endesa 20.15%, Almirall 15.9% and Acerinox 6.3%. ArcelorMittal presents a possible bearish scenario of 7.9% taking into account the vision of the market consensus.

By technical analysis, González highlights the behavior of ArcelorMittal, since most of these stocks are consolidating positions after their latest increases. “ArcelorMittal gives up very short-term positions after registering a new annual high of 25.95 euros per share, given the need to normalize extreme overbought readings on the MACD oscillator. However, the adjustment process is not broad enough to violate the pivot zone of 23.61 / 23.515 euros, an area that is an approximation to its simple moving average of 40 periods or in the medium term ”, he explains.