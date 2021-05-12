these are the vaccines used in each age group

The administration of vaccines in Spain, as well as in other countries, depends on various factors, such as the number of doses received, availability, health problems apparently associated (but very infrequent) to certain age groups, etc.

Thus, we are facing a dynamic panorama highly sensitive to the conditions and keep in mind that this reminder of the vaccines used for each age group is only a still photo of now.

Second dose AtraZeneca voluntary

On the 11th, the Public Health Commission postponed its decision on the possibility of vaccinating people between 55 and 65 years of age with AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca is thus administered to those over 70 years of age and people with high-risk pathologies.

Regarding the second dose of AstraZeneca to children under 60 who have already received the first dose, the Commission recalls that it was agreed to extend the separation between vaccines until 16 weeks, in order to wait for the results of the CombiVacs study that will evaluate the convenience of a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The CombiVacs study, coordinated by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the Ministry of Health, has recruited 600 people under the age of 60, randomly selected from those who received a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

The single dose is reserved for groups “difficult to vaccinate”

With these vaccines, the oldest age groups, such as those over 80 years old, have already been immunized. Pfizer and Moderna are also administered to the population between 50 and 59 years old.

For that reason, the Public Health Commission, under the Ministry of Health, approved this Tuesday afternoon to extend the use of the Janssen vaccine not only to people aged 50 to 59 years, but also to vulnerable or “difficult to vaccinate” groups such as the following:

People with disabilities, autism and severe mental illnesses. Sea workers who spend long periods on board. Economically vulnerable people, such as homeless people, seasonal workers or immigrants in an irregular administrative situation. Cooperators who travel on mission to high-risk countries. People who for justified reasons are not going to be in Spain on the dates assigned to administer the second dose

Pfizer and Moderna for pregnant women

The priority for vaccination is people over 60 years of age. The next groups, in order of preference, are those aged 50-59, followed by those aged 40-49.

These groups will be joined by those patients considered “very high risk”, as people suffering from the following conditions: hematopoietic stem cell transplant, solid organ transplant and waiting list for solid organ transplantation, renal replacement treatment (hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis), oncohematological disease, etc.

It has also been advised to administer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (when appropriate depending on the prioritization group to which they belong) to pregnant women and those who have recently given birth and are still breastfeeding.

For the general population group between 40 and 49 years of age, the vaccines will be used according to their availability, the context of the pandemic and of the scientific evidence of the moment.

Pfizer for teens

Although Canada has become the first country to authorize the vaccine against COVID-19 in minors, in Spain adolescents and pre-adolescents have not yet been considered as priority groups, given that people who are among the 39 and 59, according to epidemiological data, carry a higher risk of hospitalization and death than young people.

However, once Pfizer is approved for this age range, it will propose to vaccinate those over 12 years of age in the following cases:

Conditions of very high risk or in a situation of great dependency. Admitted to special education centers or supervised centers. People with intellectual disabilities.

Finally, Health maintains the recommendation of postpone vaccination of people with symptoms or recently confirmed COVID. However, those with a history of symptomatic or asymptomatic infection, regardless of the confirmation date, will be vaccinated:

Under 65 with positive diagnosis before receiving the first dose: one dose at least six months from diagnosis. Under 65 with positive diagnosis after you have received the first dose: a second dose after six months. Older than 65 years diagnosed before the first dose will receive, without waiting six months, the schedule of two. People over 65 years of age whose diagnosis has arrived after the first dose: the regimen will be completed with the second when they are fully recovered.

Because it must be remembered that even young and healthy people who have already passed COVID-19 can be re-infected: the vaccine is essential.