These are the used cars with the ZERO label that are …

A joint study by Autobiz and Sumauto collects which of the second-hand cars with the DGT label CERO take less time to sell. Take note.

June 11, 2021 (09:50 CET)

The electric Seat Mii, the BMW i3 and the Citroën e C4 are the ZERO used cars that take less time to sell

The Electric Seat Mii, the BMW i3 and the Citroën ë-C4 are the used cars with a ZERO label from the DGT what takes less time to sell, according to the report data ‘Green Car VO Monitor ‘by Sumauto, elaborated from the data of the platform Autobiz and made public in the Used and Pre-Owned Vehicle Show in Madrid in its 2021 edition.

The specific model that takes the least time to sell, according to this report, is the Seat Mii electric with a period of just 23 days where this ZERO vehicle remains available. Second in this ranking is the BMW i3, with a sales time of 29 days, and in third place the Citroën ë-C4, with 30 days.

From Sumauto it is indicated that “the time it takes for the Seat Mii to roll is 70% less than the average for the ‘ECO’ segment in the used market. And it is that normally the hybrids and electric need 84 days to leave the stock, but some are able to reduce it to little more than a month “.

The study also notes that the 10 most advertised electrified models take an average of 32 days to sell, about 60 percent less than the average of the two ECO-ZERO segments. On the other side are the diesel and gasoline cars, which need about 109 days (just over three months) to have a new owner.

“All of this has an impact on the dealership and its bottom line, given that a second-hand vehicle is a perishable product and is no longer profitable after 60 days in stock. That extra time is money lost, 15 euros per day specifically, given that each day that passes without finding a buyer depreciates by 5 euros on average, to which must be added 10 euros of fixed cost assumed by the professional seller “, he added Sumauto.

The study with Autobiz data also indicates that so far in year 2021 the stock of used electric and hybrid vehicles has increased by 36% with up to 30,700 units available.