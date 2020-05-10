         These are the types of curiosity that exist, according to a psychologist

What difference is there between being curious about the private life of celebrities or curious about how a nuclear power plant works? Are there different types of curiosity? Is one better than the other? Are they all born from the same place, from restlessness, from the cometer?

The British Psychologist Daniel Berlyne (1924 – 1976) was in charge of differentiating the different types of curiosity in a two-dimensional graph.

4 types

Along an axis, Berlyne put a curiosity that went from the specific (desire or need for different information) than diversive (the incessant search for stimuli to avoid boredom).

On the other axis was curiosity perceptual (elicited by surprising, ambiguous, or novel stimuli) until the epistemic (the true longing for new knowledge).

Basic scientific research, then, would belong to the epistemic-specific quadrant of the graph. But the curiosity that pushes you to continually browse Twitter for headlines or the desire to look for new text messages are more likely to be in the perceptual-diverse region. That is, people who are looking for distraction, emotion or surprise.

Berlyne also contributed fundamentally to the study of curiosity by identifying what he understood to be the kind of factors that determined whether something was interesting or worth exploring:

Novelty: new or unpublished objects or events (output from a smartphone)

Complexity: what is analyzed does not obey clear patterns but contains a diversity of loosely integrated components (behavior in the economy)

Uncertainty: situations where any number of alternative results is possible (meteorology)

Conflict: New information is incompatible with existing knowledge or trends (there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq).

So, before affirming that curiosity killed the cat, perhaps we should clarify what kind of curiosity we are talking about.

