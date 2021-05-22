These are the two scenarios for Real Madrid to be La Liga champion this Saturday

Real Madrid does not depend on himself to be champion of The league Spanish 2020/21, that’s where the calculations begin on their mathematical options to win their league 35 this Saturday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in the Valdebebas Sports City.

That privilege was lost after drawing 2-2 against Sevilla, on May 9, in a game marked by controversy after a penalty called against the White House. And then they stayed in the fight by beating Granada 1–4 and Athletic Club 0–1.

Those led by Zidane must win yes or yes to Villarreal at home, any other result will proclaim Atlético Madrid champion automatically. The whites have 81 points and the colchoneros 83, so a tie would only leave them with 82.

🤍 TEAM! 🤍 # HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/to6RPbktzY – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) May 21, 2021

So Madrid’s options are summarized in two: win and that the colchoneros cannot beat Valladolid. That is, a victory for white leaves them with 84, plus a red-and-white defeat keeps them at 83.

What if Real Madrid win and Atlético Madrid draw? In that case they would be equalized at 84 points and the champion would be the meringue. All thanks to the goal average that is owned by Zidane’s men. Madrid beat the colchoneros 2–0 and in the other duel they equaled 1–1, in hand-to-hand (a tiebreaker in Spain) the Madridistas are favored.

📋✅ Our summoned for the match 🆚 @VillarrealCF! #RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/k0vhInbVoz – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) May 21, 2021

Zidane has nothing to reproach his players for

The coach of the White House may lead his last duel in Madrid, his future is uncertain, and he will want to say goodbye with a title. But if it does not succeed, it is satisfied by the performance of its directed.

“You cannot blame my players for anything, they have always given everything, from the beginning to the end. With difficulties, of course: the injured, COVID, many things … Maybe I do. You can always do better and I am very critical of myself. I am a winner and I do not like to lose. In my life I fight and I give everything to win. This is the DNA of Real Madrid too ”, he highlighted.

Zizou acknowledges that his players gave themselves to the end: “And what the players want is to win too. And with all the difficulties we have had, they have always given everything ”.

