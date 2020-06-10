Samsung plans to bring wireless charging to more terminals and works with Gorilla Glass to improve its folding mobiles.

Samsung is the first manufacturer of smartphones worldwide, and has dominated the market with an iron fist for many years, a sign that something, of course, is doing well. And one of the things that most characterizes Koreans is the search for the improvement of their catalog and their mobiles. Something that, on the other hand, is necessary to maintain a position as good as that of the company.

Samsung already demonstrated last 2019 that it can make quite large structural changes, as it did in its mid-range, and now, it is preparing two changes focused on specific segments, of which one of them has surely been highly anticipated by the users of the company, let’s take a look at them!

Wireless charging and a folding glass, this is what Samsung prepares for the future

Samsung, like all its competition, has to think about its future launches, and what it is going to do to attract more users with its terminals, something that right now, taking into account the market downturn due to the coronavirus, It is key, since global mobile sales have experienced their biggest drop in 14 years.

The first of the novelties that the company wants to implement in its terminals is Qi wireless charging, a technology that we find in all its high-end terminals for many years, but that does not integrate in the mid-range, and that, personally, seems to me one of the most useful additions that can be had in a smartphone.

As we read in AndroidAuthority, this implementation would come in the next generation of the company’s devices, and would focus, especially, on the Galaxy A range, leaving, for the moment, the Galaxy M as they are. Although we could be surprised because, as we say, there is still none of this confirmed. If it were a reality, it would seem like great news to me, since I consider Qi wireless charging a feature that has yet to be democratized among all ranges.

The other novelty that the Korean company would be preparing would have to do with its folding devices, and it would be working on it in collaboration with Corning, the company responsible for the Gorilla Glass, the protective glass that has been accompanying our smartphones for years. AND This collaboration would result in an ultra-thin glass capable of bending that the Korean firm could introduce into its folding devices, which, it seems, will have continuity in their catalog. News that we are very happy, and more after the good impression that the Galaxy Z Flip left us after analyzing it.

Of course, this technology in collaboration with Corning would not see the light soon, since it is expected see her in the next year 2021, Who knows if it is already integrated into one of the future folding terminals of the company, and even from other companies if Samsung does not agree to an exclusivity with Corning, something that would not be so rare.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all