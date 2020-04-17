Xiaomi does not stop launching mobiles throughout the year, but neither does it stop launching other types of products through its sub-companies, whether they are ultra-cheap backpacks of less than 5 euros, or even compact treadmills to use at home. Something now can be quite successful in this confinement situation that we are living.

The thing is, the company has just released two new smart dishwashers to save you from having to do the dishes, something you can give yourself better or worse, but I doubt very much that you like to do. And, incredible as it may seem, one of these two dishwashers is portable, which makes it a very interesting product.

This is the new Xiaomi dishwashers

Xiaomi has launched two new Mijia dishwashers, and these are smart, that is, They are connected to the internet so you can control some aspects of their operation, Something that we suppose can come in handy sometimes, but still requires you to manually plate the dishes, as you can imagine.

The largest model has two trays, whose arms in turn have 28 cavities and 13 different angles so you can put everything you want to wash, a process that will be done with pressurized water emitted by these spray arms that will be in charge of eject this and that it reaches 360 degrees to the dishes and cutlery, to ensure that not a single item remains unwashed.

In this, they fit around 64 pieces of tableware, so you will not need to put it every so often, but you will have time to fill it and save water and energy, with 9 different washing modes that will apply different treatments as you deem necessary . Including also an economic mode so you can save some energy with washes that don’t require too much pressure or water.

On the other hand we have the smallest dishwasher, which looks like a miniature of the previous model, but it can be a good option for small homes. This device would be recommended for use in child and maternal material washes, and in fact comes with 6 wash modes including high temperature sterilization, reaching 75 ºC and getting to get a 99.99% sterilization.

This miniature dishwasher has a ventilation system to dry what we have washed and reduce the outcrop of bacteria. The great advantage of this is that can be installed quickly and anywhere, without having to find a hole under the counter or connect a water connection. Simply install it directly on a tap. In it, you can wash 32 pieces at a time, and also get a complete wash using its 16 water spray holes.

As usually happens with Xiaomi, the prices of these devices are very tight, since the small model it costs about 170 euros to change, while the price of the big one rises to, more or less, 290 euros, which is not bad compared to its more direct competition.

