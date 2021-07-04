These are the two new wireless headphones from Nokia: Clarity Solo Bud + and Go Earbuds + | Technology

Nokia is also betting on the market for wireless headphones, and one of them is inspired by the AirPods Pro.

There was a time where Nokia It was a company that dominated the mobile phone scene, with cheap, resistant devices that, unfortunately, did not know how to adapt to the new smartphone market.

In addition to mobile phones, Nokia also relies on wireless headphones, a market niche that is not new for the company given that they recently launched the Lite Earbuds, a low-end device, but quite resistant, which may interest a very wide audience. concrete.

It seems that this latest launch has not done badly, and therefore they are close to launching another two new wireless headphones on the market in the form of the Nokia Clarity Solo Bud + and Nokia Go Earbuds +. There are big differences between them, and we will explain it to you.

Both headphones have just appeared in the FCC, via gizmochina, showing certain characteristics and even images. On the one hand we have the Nokia Clarity Solo Bud + It has an unusual design for what these types of headphones are on the market, and it is a classic headset.

It has multifunction buttons where we will be able to perform different tasks: a single touch or several touches to play or pause music, answer or reject calls, among others. It appears to have some sort of indicator light showing pairing and battery status, and a USB Type-C port has been included for charging.

Much more interesting are the headphones Nokia Go Earbuds +, and that seem to be inspired by the design of the Apple AirPods Pro. This device bets once again for touch controls similar to the previous listed headset.

These Nokia Go Earbuds + have a volume control where touching it twice will increase or decrease the sound. They have a charging case with the Nokia brand in its front area and a USB type C port at the bottom.

The fact that these headphones are already listed by the FFC, is that they are about to be announced and hit the market, so it is likely that you can enjoy them throughout this summer.