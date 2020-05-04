Google Chromecast and the Chromecast Ultra for 4K they have become essential elements for any living room. And there are plenty of reasons, because they have the ability to transmit Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, Spotify and a hundred other services. They are an excellent investment if you want to boost your television with few dollars. Do you want to master some tricks for Google Chromecast to get more out of it? Then don’t miss this guide. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Small, but powerful. Since coming to market, Google’s Chromecast devices and Chromecast Ultra for 4K have become essential elements of any living room. And there are plenty of reasons, because they have the ability to stream Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Spotify and a hundred other services. They are an excellent investment if you want to boost your TV with a few dollars. Do you want to master some tricks for Google Chromecast to get a So don’t miss this guide.

It’s not just about video and music. Chromecast offers a set of other useful features that can be easily overlooked. From mirroring your phone on your TV to turning your big screen into a personal photo album, there are many tricks you can use to get a more complete Chromecast experience. To help you out, we’ve put together a guide to lesser-known features, which will let you make the most of your viewing hours, whether you’re a new user or a Chromecast veteran.

google cast extension for your browser Google Chrome through the Chrome Web Store. This extension allows you to send content to your Chromecast from your browser, and it will be crucial when you execute many of the tips listed below.

If you have already configured your Chromecast you can go to the next point in our list, but we want to help you get things going in case you are new to the product and just take it out of the box.

Here’s the essential gear: a TV with an HDMI input (4K or otherwise), Wi-Fi accessibility, a USB port or power outlet, and a computer, smartphone, or tablet with Google’s Chrome browser (for a computer) , or the installed Google Home Application.

Simply connect the Chromecast to your TV’s HDMI port, plug it in, then visit the Chromecast settings page to download the app, and Chromecast will guide you through the rest. We also have a complete guide to setting up Chromecast if you need a little more help.

Note: If after connecting your Chromecast to your Wi-Fi network, you still can’t see Chromecast from your Chrome browser extension or compatible applications (such as Netflix), you may need to make some adjustments to your router. We recommend that you visit the Chromecast page for troubleshooting help.

Connect Chromecast to Google Home

Before you start, make sure the two devices are on the same network. Then open the Google Home app and look for the “More Settings” tab. From there, click on the “Televisions and Speakers” tab, where you will see a list of connected devices. To link Chromecast to Google Home, just tap the (+) symbol at the bottom of the screen. Once added, you are ready to continue.

Connect an Ethernet adapter

While the Chromecast Ultra for 4K already has an Ethernet port to deliver 4K ultra-high-definition content, the standard Chromecast doesn’t. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t adapt yours. For $ 15, you can purchase an Ethernet adapter directly from Google that plugs into the wall outlet and Chromecast’s microUSB port. This is useful for installing a Chromecast in a location with a weak Wi-Fi signal, or if you simply prefer the reliability of a wired connection.

Use Chromecast as an audio streaming device

Pandora, Google play music and Spotify.

If you have an A / V receiver, a sound bar, or modern speakers with an optical input, using Chromecast to transmit is as simple as connecting an optical cable from the audio output of your television to the optical input of your audio device. It is important that you consider that, in some cases, you may have to configure the audio of your television in the "external speakers" mode and choose the optical output. This menu is usually found in the setup menu under the sound.

If you have an A / V receiver, a sound bar, or modern speakers with an optical input, using Chromecast to transmit is as simple as connecting an optical cable from the audio output of your television to the optical input of your audio device. . It is important that you consider that, in some cases, you may have to configure the audio of your television in the “external speakers” mode and choose the optical output. This menu is usually found in the setup menu under the sound.

If you have an older amplifier with only analog inputs, you simply need to get an optical adapter to RCA online, and connect it to the RCA input of your sound system. Or better yet, you can simply get Chromecast Audio, which costs just $ 35 and is a great way to stream audio to analog gear.

But there are those who want a better sound. While most modern TVs will transmit your stereo signal well, you can get better performance by simply connecting your Chromecast directly to an HDMI input on your A / V receiver or soundbar, and using your phone as the controller and the display window to see what you are hearing or seeing. Or, as is increasingly likely, your receiver or soundbar may have an ARC HDMI connection, in which case any sound from your Chromecast should be sent to the audio device from the TV via a single connection.

Mirror your Android phone on Chromecast

Android devices "Mirror" the content of those devices on a big screen, through Chromecast. The service is available on most Android devices running Android 4.4.2 or higher.

Google Home application, and tap the navigation area in the upper left. Press the "Cast Screen" button, select your Chromecast, and voila! Whatever is on your phone is now available for viewing on your TV. To end the transmission, open the navigation drawer again, touch the Cast Screen button, and then select Disconnect.

Experience 3D virtual reality without bulky devices

This suggestion is a little more expensive and complicated than others on our list, since you will need a 3D television, an Android phone and the Google Freemium Cardboard application. If you have all this, keep reading. To use this function, you must first activate the SBS mode on your 3D TV, generally through its settings menu. Then, you will need to download the Cardboard application on your smartphone and start it. Then simply mirror the content of your smartphone to your TV as indicated above, and put on the 3D glasses that came with your TV. You will enjoy a 3D experience similar to virtual reality, all directly from a television.

Get free offers from popular apps

Google often strives to thank its Chromecast users with abundant monthly gifts and offers. The internet giant has offers for applications like Hulu and Google Play – among others – many of which include access to free movies, long streaming tests and months of unlimited music. Simply visit the Google Chromecast offer page and scroll to the bottom to see a list of available offers. If you prefer, access them through the options menu on iOS or Android.

Make a slide show using Google Slides

Do you have a slide show that you want to broadcast on the big screen? If you use Google Slides, you can stream your presentations via Chromecast. First, make sure that any device you’re streaming from is on the same Wi-Fi network as your Chromecast. Then click the “Submit” button in the upper right corner of the to open a drop-down menu and select “Chromecast.”

Stream your videos

Apple tv or Roku, it can also transmit videos stored on your computer or network, if Chrome supports the file type on your PC or Mac. With Chrome browser open, press CTRL + O for PC or Command + O for Mac and locate the video you want to play. This gives you the option to choose local videos from a hard drive, an external drive connected to your computer, and some network locations.

Check out the natively supported file formats here, or read our next tip for playing additional files.

Use Plex to play any type of local media

the Plex app, which indexes the video, audio and photos on your computer or media server and takes care of all the work in the background, allowing everything you own to be broadcast on your Chromecast.

Once you have downloaded the app, direct it to where you store your media. Plex will then organize all your content to make it easier to Access. With your smartphone, tablet, PC or Mac, simply select what you want to stream to your Chromecast and it will be broadcast on your TV. Check out our How To Use Plex Guide for more information on this powerful server software.

Listen privately (Android only)

LocalCast It allows you to listen to videos that are being transmitted on your television through headphones connected to your smartphone, tablet or any device that you are transmitting from (as long as it is an Android device). To do this, simply install and open the LocalCast app, plug in a pair of headphones, and tap the "Route Audio to Phone" option on the Now Playing screen.

Send websites to your TV

download it here. Once done, you can stream any web page you are viewing to your TV via Chromecast by clicking on the three-dot menu located on the right side of your address bar, then selecting "Send …" A new menu will open that will allow you to select the device to which you want to send content. The page you are viewing will magically appear on your TV. This feature is also known as "submit a tab."

Find all Chromecast compatible apps

a list of these on their website. As of July 9, 2019, that list now includes Amazon's Prime Video app, which had previously been the big absent.

Improve video playback by adjusting streaming quality

Google Cast extension options and set the "Tab Projection Quality" to "Standard (48op)" to switch to lower resolution playback.

Add an emoji to your Chromecast name

Google Home It allows you to have fun when you give your device a name, since you can use emoji characters. Choose an emoji just as you normally would from the keyboard: it is an option with Android, Windows, iOS or macOS applications.

Host a YouTube party

Youtube videos. Other people can contribute to the waiting list, as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. To use this feature, simply search for the YouTube video you want to watch and open it. Then search for others and when you select them the app will ask you if you want to play it now or add it to the playlist. That way you can easily create a YouTube party.

Always play your videos in full screen

Chrome browser on your PC or Mac, instead of sending videos from your phone or tablet. If you need to do something else on your computer, but want to keep the video that is streaming from Chrome in full screen, just press Alt + Tab and choose another task. The video will continue to play on the TV.

Use your smartphone to turn on the TV

One of the special features of Chromecast is that it allows you to turn modern TVs on and switch to the proper HDMI input when you start streaming video or music from your smartphone or tablet. Chromecast uses HDMI-CEC technology, available on most newer TVs. Manufacturers don’t always have this feature turned on at the factory, so you may need to look in the settings to enable it.

Also, not all TV brands call the CEC function the same. For the most popular TV manufacturers, the names are as follows: Samsung (Anynet +), Sony (Bravia Link or Bravia Sync), Panasonic (Viera Link), LG (Simplink), Toshiba (Regza Link).

Use your images as wallpaper to create a digital photo album

space images, for example. The feature requires the latest software version for your Chromecast and for the Google Home app on your Android or iOS device, although both should automatically update on most devices.

Google Photos. Go to Google Photos on the web or install the Google Photos app on a device and upload your images. When you're done, make sure your device and Chromecast are on the same Wi-Fi network. Then tap the button Send while in Google Photos. This will stream your photos to your TV.

How to duplicate your entire desktop

How to use your Chromecast in a hotel room

A hotel’s television service may slow down, but Chromecast with a portable Wi-Fi hotspot lets you forget about this problem. We recommend a portable Wi-Fi access point, because a hotel’s wif network tends to run incredibly slow to stream video, and hotels often charge to use the devices.

To use your Chromecast on a TV in a hotel room, first connect the device to one of the HDMI inputs on the TV. This can be challenging (or impossible) with televisions bolted to a chest of drawers or built into a wall. But once you’ve connected Chromecast, turn on the portable router and connect the Chromecast and the mobile device, PC or Mac to a wireless network.

When Chromecast and streaming device syncs, you can stream any content to your hotel television exactly as you would your home television.

Revisa nuestra guía específica sobre cómo usar un Chromecast en un hotel.

Modo invitado: permite que cualquier dispositivo Android transmita a tu televisor sin iniciar sesión en wifi

Cómo restablecer de fábrica tu Google Chromecast

También puedes restaurar la configuración de fábrica manualmente, manteniendo presionado el botón de Chromecast. La luz LED se volverá naranja y eventualmente blanca. En ese momento, suelta el botón y Chromecast comenzará a reiniciarse.

Accede al menú de configuración oculta de Chromecast

Usa Chromecast con Kindle Fire de Amazon

Aunque Chromecast afirma que solo admite aplicaciones en dispositivos iOS o Android, tiene la capacidad de transmitir usando un Kindle Fire. Las aplicaciones de transmisión como Hulu, Netflix o Pandora funcionan muy bien cuando se usa un Kindle Fire.

Juegos de control de movimiento con tu teléfono y Chromecast

Otra función que no es oficialmente compatible con Google son los juegos controlados por movimiento usando tu teléfono inteligente y Chromecast. No se trata de juegos innovadores, pero admiten la funcionalidad multijugador para que puedas disfrutar de algunos tipo retro con tus amigos. Google ofrece uno llamado Super Sync Sports y es fácil utilizarlo.

Primero, envía la página de tu computadora al televisor a través de Chromecast y sigue las instrucciones del juego en pantalla. Antes de que te des cuenta, agitarás, sacudirás y balancearás tu teléfono con la esperanza de vencer a tus amigos en una carrera virtual. Recomendamos mantener un control firme del celular o de lo contrario podría encontrar su final.

The post Estos son los trucos para Google Chromecast que deberías conocer appeared first on Digital Trends Español.