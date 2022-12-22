These are the top travel tips to make London a budget-friendly destination

The UK’s capital has so much for tourists to see, do and explore but what if you’re on a tight budget? The great news is that there are plenty of ways to explore the city without spending a fortune so you can still plan a trip to London even if you’re watching the pennies. These are some of our top travel tips to help you enjoy London without breaking the bank.

London Attractions that Are Near Together

Planning your activities according to how near they are geographically is a great way to cut costs. You can use Popular train routes You’ll be right in the middle of London. Once you’re in London, many of the tourist sights and attractions are within walking distance of each other. If you visit two or three attractions per day that are all in close proximity, not only will you minimise your travel time and save money on transport but you’ll probably enjoy yourself more too!

Find the Best Freebies

London offers many free activities and sights. From museums such as the Natural History Museum and the V&A to art galleries like the Tate Modern and the National Gallery.

There’s no charge to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony or for walking over the Abbey Road zebra crossing made famous by The Beatles. Many beautiful parks and gardens can be explored, including Richmond Park, Hyde Park and Greenwich Park.

Use Public Transport With an ‘Oyster Card’

Although many tourist attractions are close-by to each other, to fully explore all the capital has to offer, you’re probably going to need to use transport at some point during your trip. Driving isn’t advisable unless you know the area well as the roads are busy and if you travel in peak times, you’ll be liable for a congestion charge.

Public transportation is cheaper than taxis and cabs. An Oyster Card is a great way to save time and money. It allows you to travel on London’s underground, bus and train lines without having cash. This will ensure that your fare stays correct.

Save on your purchase in advance

The London Pass is a card (or smartphone app) that is prepaid and offers discounted or free entry into over 90 of the city’s main tourist attractions, such as the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey and Kensington Palace to name just a few.

If you’re planning to fit in as many activities as possible during your visit and you don’t want the hassle of booking and paying for everything separately, the London Pass is ideal. It allows you to bypass queues at some attractions. This is great for families or tourists visiting the area for short periods of time.