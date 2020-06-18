We are just a few days away from knowing the outcome of Dark, the original German Netflix series created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, which has completely blown our minds with this unique plot that we have certainly never seen before in a production of this size and above all, within a streaming platform.

For two seasons we have followed the different stories of families Kahnwald, Nielsen, Kahnwald and Doppler, who over the years have been connected by a series of events at different times, which involve the disappearances of people and other strange events through 33-year cycles, facts that keep repeating themselves over and over, and for which they are seeking explanation.

Watch on YouTube

The music inside Dark, It is present in dark, beautiful and slow environments. The songs appear at the highest and most exciting moments of the series, and the strings sections almost always have a great role in this soundtrack, Although there are songs by well-known artists and not so much that without a doubt we were moved when we listened to them, or that we already related to a specific scene.

To prepare for the premiere of the third and last installment of Dark next June 27, We have decided to dive into the songs that have accompanied us during the first two seasons, so that they listen to you and above all, be ready for what is coming because we are sure that as always, the creators of this series will leave us speechless.



Apparat feat. Soap & Skin – “Goodbye”

Dark saves absolutely nothing, because the series begins with this Appala song in collaboration with the Austrian artist Anja Plaschg –Best known for her experimental project Soap & Skin and who also contributed another song for the plot. Through somber and almost apocalyptic sound passages, where Anja’s voice is growing, This theme serves as the opening for the series and fully reflects its essence.. Nothing would have been the same without this song.

Watch on YouTube

Mimi Page – “Nightfall”

One of the key scenes during the first season is the disappearance of Mikkel, since from this moment along with the also disappearance of another teenager, Erik, and the suicide of Michael Kahnwald, the events that reveal the dark past of the main families are unleashed. And the truth is that they couldn’t make it better than with this song, a beautiful piece on the piano where Mimi Page sings like the angels themselves, but that beyond bringing us hope, fills us with uncertainty to know what will happen.

Watch on YouTube

Soap & Skin – “Me And The Devil”

If something is clear to us, it is that Dark is an experimental series, With this 33-year cycle that he proposes to tell his story and music could not be the exception. In addition to appearing in the series intro, Soap & Skin left us a better contribution to this plot with its song “Me And The Devil”, than with an arrangement of accords and varied instrumentation that sounds over the voice of the Austrian artist, talks to us about how she walks, lives with the devil, and takes us further into some of the themes that the series raises, such as philosophical and even religious questions.

Watch on YouTube

Tears For Fears – “Shout”

The songs that appear on the Dark soundtrack also serve to put the era in which we are in context, and it works wonderfully so we don’t get lost in so many time loops. Maybe the decade with the best music in this series is the 80s, with songs like “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record” by Dead or Alive, but we are sure that many were excited when they heard this classic from Tears For Fears while Mikkel arrived at school. Not soon?

Watch on YouTube

Teho Teardo & Blix Bargeld – “A Quiet Life”

Unlike many of the songs that play throughout Dark, this calm and hopeful theme enters a rather special moment, just as the wormhole closes. Maybe many of us thought that the music that would be heard in that scene would be something much more epic but as always, the creators gave us a twist presenting us with this song composed by Teho Teardo and singing by Blix Bargeld, a song that fills us with calm for an instant, after all the events we saw this season.

Watch on YouTube

Agnes Obel – “It’s Happening Again”

The intensity did not drop for the second season, although as in its first installment, the music was leveling up as well as the plot. Sample of them is this great song by the Danish songwriter and singer, Agnes Obel, a beautiful piano theme that shines for having subtle arrangements where its spectacular voice stands out and that in the end serves to remind us that in Dark, nothing is written and history repeats itself over and over again.

Watch on YouTube

Elvis Presley – “Suspicious Minds”

Just as it happened in the last installment, the creators of Dark they love to remind us what decade we are in through music and we totally appreciate it, because they put gems like this from Elvis Presley himselfAlthough they now carry it a thousand years later, to be exact, by 2053. “Suspicious Minds” serves as a distraction for Jonas to try to steal the fuel that makes the portal work, after this great person discovers more about the God Particle and that it can be used to travel through time.

Watch on YouTube

Bonaparte – “Melody X”

We love listening to songs we love, but Dark It has also served as a platform to discover new bands and artists, as happened with Bonaparte, the name of the project of the Swiss musician and producer, Tobias Jundt. This song caught us for mixing synth sounds with a spectacular little orchestration, but in addition to this it gained our attention by Tobias’ voice, whichue appears in one of the most important and wonderful scenes of the second season.

Watch on YouTube

Kreator – “Pleasure To Kill”

Beyond the experimental songs and songs we heard on the soundtrack, they also found the perfect time to get a bit of metal into this story. And what better if is from one of the bands that influenced the thrash metal movement in Germany, Kreator. It appears just when we see the teenager Ulrich Nielsen –Which is a big fan of this group– hitting video games hard and while the policeman Egon Tiedemann visits him. Ulrich quotes one of the phrases from “Pleasure To Kill” when he travels to 1953 and meets the young version of Egon.

Watch on YouTube

Peter Gabriel – “My Body Is A Cage”

There is nothing like closing (at least one season) with a theme as shocking as “My Body Is A Cage” by the great Peter Gabriel. And we do not say it lightly, because really the moment the song of the legendary English musician comes in, we know things will be great. Gabriel begins singing on a timid piano base, but as it progresses it grows in epicity and magnitude, perfectly contextualizing the moment of tension that we see on the screen, just before the Apocalypse.

Watch on YouTube