these are the times to follow the F …

Here are the schedules for this weekend to follow the seventh round of the 2021 F1 World Championship, the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit

June 15, 2021 (2:40 p.m. CET)

2019 French GP start

After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, this weekend we are enjoying F1 again, and we will do so for three consecutive weeks. From June 18 to 20, the French GP will be held; then, from 25 to 27, F1 will head to the Austrian Red Bull Ring circuit for the celebration of the Styrian GP, ​​and a week later, from July 2 to 4, the Austrian GP on the same circuit.

Of the current F1 drivers, only three of them have managed to win at the Paul Ricard circuit. Lewis Hamilton has 2 wins, in 2018 and 2019, the 2 with Mercedes. Fernando Alonso he won in 2005 when he was a member of Renault, and Kimi raikkonen in 2007 with a Ferrari. Of the three, only Hamilton was victorious at the Paul Ricard circuit, the other two at the Magny-Cours circuit.

These are the pilots who have achieved most victories in the French GP from F1:

Michael Schumacher: 8 (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2006) Alain Prost: 6 (1981, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993) Juan Manuel Fangio: 4 (1950, 1951, 1954, 1957) Nigel Mansell: 4 (1986, 1987, 1991, 1992) Jack Brabham: 3 (1960, 1966, 1967) Jackie Stewart: 3 (1969, 1971, 1972)

To follow F1, below we show you the schedules (CET):

FP1: 11h30

FP2: 15h00

FP3: 12h00

Qualification: 15h00

Race (53 laps): 15h