These are the three ministers preferred by the Spanish

The CIS has passed judgment. The Spaniards have returned to pronounce on the different ministers and ministers that make up the Government of Spain. Only three members of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez have achieved approval in this survey. In addition, it is not that they have gotten a note to throw rockets, in all three cases they are approved scratches.

However, citizens have agreed on one point when giving their approval. They are three women who get the go-ahead with grades ranging from 5.2 to 5.3.

Sánchez’s highest-rated ministers are Second Vice President Nadia Calviño and Defense Minister Margarita Robles, both with 5.3. The head of Labor, Yolanda Díaz takes only one tenth less, 5.2. It so happens that this survey has been published after the latest changes made in the Council of Ministers, after the departure of former Vice President Pablo Iglesias, to participate in the elections to the Community of Madrid.

And the worst rated are …

The worst valued ministers correspond precisely to the substitute for Iglesias, Ione Belarra, who assumed the ministry of Social Affairs and Agenda 2030, and to the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero. Both members of United We Can have received an average score of 3.5 in the CIS results.

For their part, ministers such as Universities, Manuel Castells (3.7), Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska (3.8) Justice, Juan Carlos Campo (3.8) and that of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes (3.8); but also that of Public Works, José Luis Ábalos (3.9).

At the gates of the approval, the substitute for Salvador Illa in the Health portfolio, Carolina Darias, with a 4.8, in addition to the First Vice President and Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Court …

