These are the three best sun creams of 2021, according to the OCU

A woman applies sunscreen on the beach. (Photo: Dougal Waters via Getty Images)

Sunscreen is a must for summers to protect the skin from sun exposure. The market is full of options, from private label sun creams to renowned brands, various formats such as lotion or spray, and different levels of protection.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has analyzed 25 SPF 30 creams, of the most common brands in supermarkets and perfumeries, in pharmacies and parapharmacies and in different formats and their conclusion is that they all offer good sun protection and meet the factor that advertised on their labeling.

The three best sun creams

As in previous years, the products have undergone tests to measure protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) and B (UVB) radiation, a use test by a user panel, a labeling and ingredient review. , as well as a qualitative assessment of the environmental impact of the container and of the substances present in the composition.

Nivea Sun Protect & Tan Milk. (Photo: NIVEA)

According to these criteria, the best SPF 30 sun creams for OCU are Nivea Sun Leche Protege & Broncea, in spray format and with a reference price of 15 euros, and the Biotherm Waterlover Sun Milk lotion, whose reference price is 20.85 euros. He gives both 70 points.

This last product also stands out for its lower impact on the environment.

Biotherm Waterlover Sun Milk (Photo: BIOTHERM)

Here you can access the OCU comparator to see the scores of all sun creams, including those with SPF 50/50 +. In this category, the organization rates Avène Lait Enfant 50+, formulated for children, as the best product.

Avène Lait Enfant 50+ (Photo: AVENE)

As for the price, it is possible to find supermarket brand creams for less than 2 euros / 100 milliliters. Sprays are generally more expensive, but they facilitate application and allow you to take advantage of almost everything …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.