these are the technical requirements … or not?

Just a few days ago we learned of the leak of a development version of Windows 11, 21996.1, one more sign, and probably the clearest so far, that the presentation next Thursday, June 24, will be the release of the new version of Microsoft’s operating system. Well, the second signal, if we count as the first the fact that it is an event that will star Satya Nadella and Palos Panai, CEO of Microsoft and main person in charge of Windows, respectively. I can’t imagine first two swords introducing a Windows 10 update, frankly.

Be that as it may, the circulation of Windows 11 build 21996.1 is already allowing us to obtain information about the future Windows 11. However, I know that I am a bit insistent on this point, but I think it should be remembered constantly: we are talking about a very previous version, a lot of things can still change between now and its official launch. Thus, when assessing what we can see, we must be very aware that nothing has to be necessarily definitive.

A clear example of this, that we must take with tweezers all the information that this previous version of Windows 11 provides us, we have it in the technical requirements of the same, and is that during the last hours a list of four conditions has begun to circulate that, in principle, are essential to be able to install and use Windows 11. I emphasize that they would be essential, not recommended . This is the list:

4 gigabytes of RAM. Hard drive 64 gigabytes. Support of TPM 2.0. Support of Secure Boot.

This, of course, has caused many users to wonder if their systems support TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, two security systems that depend on the computer hardware. Specifically, Secure Boot is enabled and disabled from UEFI, and prevents unsafe software from running during boot. For its part, TPM (Trusted Platform Module) is a set of hardware (a specific chip) and software designed to create and protect the system. If you are an Apple user, TPM is the Windows version of Secure Enclave for Macs.

And what happens then with the old systems? What if a PC does not have either of these technologies, is limited to two gigabytes of RAM (the minimum recommended by Microsoft for Windows 10) and / or its hard drive does not reach 50 gigabytes? Will you be unable to upgrade to Windows 11? I am aware that for many users these requirements are little, but there are many others for which they are not.

As we already told you a few days ago, Microsoft plans to extend Windows 10 support until 2025, so there would still be years of life for those computers. But even so Would Microsoft sacrifice those users? Let us remember, when asking ourselves this question, that very probably a good part of Windows 11 is based on what was developed until a few months ago for Windows 10X, one of whose key points was going to be the compatibility with rather modest systems in terms of hardware. Won’t Windows 11 inherit this?

At this point, and to answer this question, I think it is important to mention something, and it is that these days, apparently, several versions of Windows 11 build 21996.1 are circulating, with different requirements regarding minimum requirements. And specifically, as I write this post I am testing Windows 11 in a VirtualBox virtual machine. I will summarize the highlights of it in the following list:

two gigabytes of RAM. Hard drive 50 gigabytes. Without support TPM 2.0. Without support Secure Boot.

Yes, indeed, the virtual machine does not meet any of the four conditions that, according to the Windows 11 build tested by others, are essential to install and run the system. And no, obviously it is not a suitable machine to play Microsoft Flight Simulator, but I have tested it for a few minutes to surf the Internet and access the online version of Microsoft Office and edit some documents, and the result obtained has been more than acceptable.

It was hard for me to believe that the Redmond people would think of closing the doors to users without TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to Windows 11, and at least in the build that I have been able to test, it is not like that.

I understand that the version that does have these limitations may correspond, for example, to the one that Microsoft will deliver to computer manufacturers who want to certify their computers for Windows 11, and is that today, for new equipment, they are undoubtedly reasonable requirements. But from there to closing the door to users goes a very long way, and I doubt that Microsoft has the slightest interest in going through it. But hey, we will most likely get out of doubt on the 24th.