These are the teams with the most market value of Euro 2021: the favorites do not surprise

06/11/2021 at 09:50 CEST

The European teams are the most valued in the world. Of the Top 10 most valued selections in market price, only two (Brazil and Argentina) do not come from Europe, but from South America. This shows where the beautiful game triumphs quite fiercely, since the national teams have a huge market value that is unbeatable outside the Old Continent.

Thus, the first and most valued is England, with € 1,270 million. This figure is led by Harry Kane, who alone is already worth 120 million euros, then followed by Jadon Sancho with 100 million and Sterling with 90.

France is close behind with a value of 1003 million euros. The team led by Didier Deschamps is the favorite to win the Euro2021 and its star, Kylian Mbappé is worth 160 million euros. He is followed by Real Madrid player Raphaël Varanne with € 75 million and Kingsley Koman with € 65 million.

The next would be Germany, with a value of 936 million euros. Joshua Kimmich is the most expensive of the Teutonic team with 90 million euros. They finish the most expensive triad Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry with 70 million. Curiously, the three players come from Bayern Munich.

On fourth position is Spain with 915 million euros. Marcos Llorente is the most expensive of the Spanish players with a price of 80 million euros, the Atlético de Madrid midfielder is escorted by Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) and Rodri (Manchester City) for 70 million euros each.

The top five would be closed by our neighbor Portugal with Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) for 90 million euros, Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid) for 80 million and Rubén Días for 75 million euros. The selection in total has a market value of 872 million euros.