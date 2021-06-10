These are the teams that will make up the new Major League of Professional Baseball of Venezuela

We are going to know what are the equipment who are going to participate in the new Major League from Professional Baseball from Venezuela in its summer 2021 edition.

Indeed the new league from summer of the Venezuelan ball will have as president the Venezuelan Cesar Collins, who served as head of the extinct Independent League of Baseball from Venezuela.

Collins, through his twitter account, has provided very valuable information about everything we need to know about this initiative, which will undoubtedly seek to reinforce the professional ball in Venezuela.

Finally, the teams that will make up the pre-named professional circuit were announced, which I mention below:

Senators from Caracas Lancers from La Guaira Leaders from Miranda Samanes de Aragua Sailors from Carabobo Warriors from Caracas.

Today the 6 teams that will participate in the Major League of Professional Baseball are made official. We go with the first 3 teams and their logos Senators of Caracas, Lanceros de La Guaira and Líderes de Miranda WELCOME ⚾️🔥🇻🇪 #LMBP pic.twitter.com/ZmAnpHUxNN – César Collins (@ CesarBC29) June 9, 2021

They are also joined by Los Samanes de Aragua, Marineros de Carabobo and Guerreros de Caracas. #LMBP pic.twitter.com/oEuiBWKfN8 – César Collins (@ CesarBC29) June 9, 2021

President Collins at the time stated that more than 150 experienced players and technical staff had already registered, and a significant percentage of those players with experience in the Major Leagues.

We wish you the best of luck for this one. Major League from Professional Baseball from Venezuela in its summer 2021 edition.