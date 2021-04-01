These are the symptoms that should alert you to a danger if you have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca

The fifth update of the vaccination strategy approved last Tuesday by the Public Health Commission includes new indications on the four vaccines approved by the EMA. In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, people aged 56-65 years will continue to be vaccinated, starting with the oldest, and has been Age limit extended to 65 years to complete immunization of essential worker groups.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was paralyzed in Spain from March 15 to 24, and is currently paralyzed in other countries, motivated by several cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. It is a rare cerebrovascular disease that affects younger women more and that, treated in time, has a much more favorable prognosis than other similar pathologies.

Symptoms of these cases of thrombosis appear between 3 and 14 days after the puncture, but the Spanish case that has sounded the alarm presents symptoms that are not the normal ones known so far. Among them, very severe and unusual headachel that does not give in with analgesics, that worsens when lying down, that is accompanied by visual disturbances, vomiting or other types of neurological manifestations or irregular bleeding.

However, the European Medicines Agency, the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other organizations assure that there is no causal relationship between the vaccine and these thrombotic episodes. The EMA has not changed its position during the investigation of the thrombosis cases and maintains that the benefits outweigh the risks of the use of the Swedish-British vaccine. However, the vaccine is constantly reviewed by these organisms and “the study of the mechanisms that may have produced these specific cases of thrombosis is being deepened.”

From the Ministry of Health, in the fifth update of the vaccination strategy, as a measure of caution they expose a series of symptoms that must be taken into account for a possible danger.

It is about the symptoms that last several days after vaccination and among those who are the “severe and persistent headache that increases with movement and lying downAlso petechiae (small red lesions) or bruises outside the injection site.

Given these symptoms, Health recommends going to the health center and consulting the referring doctor. On the other hand, remember that headaches, malaise, low-grade fever, myalgia, as well as nausea and vomiting are common after vaccination, “and that can be treated with paracetamol“.” These symptoms do not usually last more than a few days “, collects the strategy.