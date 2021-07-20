These are the symptoms of the Delta variant | Tec Review

The concern variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Delta (B.1.617.2), which was first identified in India and circulated in Mexico since April 21 of this year, can be mistaken for a milder disease.

The most common symptoms that a person infected with the Delta variant presents are Headaches, throat pain Y runny noseThat is, it could feel like a “bad cold.”

More symptoms of the Delta variant

In the microsite of the Government of Mexico on the new coronavirus, it can be consulted in the section: When should I go to receive medical attention ?, where it is specified that the classic symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, cough-sneezing and headache.

And although there are at least five other related symptoms, loss of smell, for example, is not mentioned.

According to the epidemiologist of the King’s College, Tim Spector, it should come as no surprise that people infected with the newer variants of concern appear with Covid-19 symptoms different from those that had been recorded.

In a recently published webinar, Professor Spector, director of the ZOE COVID study, and Professor Wendy Barclay, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, explain the behavior of the Delta variant and its characteristics.

The Delta variant is the fourth and most recent variant of concern that was first identified in India in October 2020 and spread to other countries around the world.

In Mexico it is the second most present, after Gamma, another variant of concern.

Each of these has worrisome properties, as its name implies, they can have characteristics such as: a faster transmission, a greater severity of the disease or the possibility of avoiding vaccines.

For now, it is known that the Delta variant is capable of dodging some antibodies under laboratory conditions, but it does not escape after two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca, or the Johnson & Johnson, of a single dose, which is also effective against the variant. Delta.

The Delta variant is the most contagious found to date, with a transmissibility that is up to two times faster than the previous strain.

P1, Gamma, is the second fastest and is the most present in Mexico, according to the Mexican Consortium for Genomic Surveillance.

The key symptoms of the Delta variant

The latest research suggests that headache and the runny nose are now two of the main indicators of a Covid-19 infection.

This is because they have been the most reported in the cases of infected with the Delta variant in the United Kingdom, especially among young people and the partially vaccinated.

Researchers around the world are monitoring changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus by analyzing the genetic code of viral samples and looking for any changes, an approach known as genomic surveillance.

Mexico also has a genomic surveillance program that to date has sequenced 15,600 samples.

Although this number does not compare to the 10,000 samples per week that the UK sequences, they do monitor the behavior of the variants in the country.