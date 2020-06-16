In Mexico, H&M has more than 50 stores throughout its national network

Within the Latin American region, the company has already begun to reactivate also in Colombia and Uruguay

For 2019, the company reported an increase in its annual turnover of 29.1 percent in the Republic

The retail industry was one of the most affected by the pandemic. The physical premises, which most of the time depend on physical traffic to sell, were left without clients or sales as a result of the great closure. But now, many countries (including Mexico) are back on the streets as restrictions are being lifted. And more importantly, that means that some of the most relevant brands, like H&M, are back in the ring.

According to Fashion Network, the clothing and accessories chain has just announced that more than 15 of its stores in the country will return to normal activities. Specifically, the H&M stores in Altaria Aguascalientes and in Plaza Mayor, Altacia and Plaza Cibeles de León and Irapuato, Guadalajara are expected to come back to life. Also Paseo Altozano, Michoacán and the sites of Playa del Carmen, Puerto Cancún, La Isla and Plaza Malecón Américas de Q.Roo.

In the north of the country, H&M returned to Galerías Saltillo and Galerías Laguna, Coahuila. In Nuevo León, all of its stores (Fashion Drive, Esfera, Paseo la Fe, Valle Oriente Galleries and Plaza Cumbres) will also return to regular operations. Of course, a series of sanitary restrictions will be put in place to protect both consumers and their staff. The most important is that only a maximum capacity of 30 percent of the capacity will be left.

H&M returns like many others

Along with this retail chain, other companies have begun to join the post-COVID normality. Although Cinemex cannot yet return as H&M, it has already begun to say how it is going to protect its consumers and employees. Subway has also already launched some of its proposals to avoid contagion among its community. Even the tourism sector, one of the hardest hit by this situation, is already defining some future protection measures.

The return of brands like H&M to normalcy in Mexico is essential for the future of the country. It not only reflects to consumers that confidence in the economy can indeed be resumed, but it also allows some of the tensions that arose during the closure to be relaxed. On the other hand, sanitary measures will contribute to the evolution of the pandemic that does not exceed the capacity of the health system. Of course, there are still challenges.

That H&M decides to reopen its doors does not necessarily mean that people will go to its premises as usual. Sure, there are plenty of fans of the brand that won’t wait long before resuming their purchases. But an intense marketing campaign is needed so that an adequate level of sales can be restored. And especially, a good communication strategy will be necessary to transmit trust and its protection measures.

Returning to normality in Mexico

Although the H&M case seems to be simple, the truth is that the new normal is a huge challenge for the country. Estimates from official authorities, with each passing week, indicate that the end of the epidemic is spreading more and more. Besides, there are terrifying figures on the number of deaths expected throughout the Republic in these months. To this must be added the enormous loss of productive activity that will last for years.

Still, there is hope that H&M and other companies know how to open their businesses in ways that do not contribute to worsening the pandemic situation. Adworld notes that new revenue streams must be identified, tailored to the needs of the public. PR Week on the other hand suggests a new way of positioning to adapt to the market. And Pinterest believes that the best strategy is to help people adapt to this new normal.

