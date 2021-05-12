These are the sports shoes designed by the famous

Beyond the close relationship with the world of sports, if there is something that has promoted sneakers in the media it has been their idyll with great figures.

Rosalia he also joined the wave of designer singers with Nike.

The AF1 ESPARDILLE are inspired by “a type of traditional shoe that my grandfather used: espadrilles”. The sole simulating the seams of this traditional footwear and laces are tied around the ankle, inspired by Salvador Dali.

Selena Gomez designs the ‘Phenom Lux’ sneaker, a chic model that focuses all the attention on its silhouette.

Adidas and Bad bunny launch the Forum Buckle Low shoe collection. A success in sneakers, they have swept their launch and now triple the price at resale.

The Weeknd x Puma. Unintentionally (or maybe yes), Abel Tesfaye has gone from being a cult musician of dark r’n’b to being an absolute star. His collaboration with Puma proves it and he already has his own sneakers.

The “Nike Air Force 1 Low CR7 By You”, a shoe created by Cristiano Ronaldo. The shoes come in six different colors and are inspired by the exclusive tastes of the athlete, with materials such as pebbled leather and chrome coatings in gold and silver with a mirror effect.

Another shoe designer is J Balvin. The reggaeton player wore a replica of the “Air Jordan 1” in the halftime performance of the 2020 Super Bowl, with the colorful touch that characterizes it.

Drake x Nike Nocta: this is how the first shoes in the collection are. The collaboration that unites Drake and Nike and that goes far beyond just a pair of shoes or clothes.

Beyoncé and adidas launch their first sneaker collection in 2020. The pack consists of three slightly modified models. This may be the beginning of a sub-brand within adidas, just like Stella McCartney’s or Yeezy’s sneakers.

Kanye west x Adidas. Yes, Kanye West’s Yeezy are a collection unto themselves, far beyond the focus of collaborations.

The singer has become a billionaire thanks to the Yeezy models.

These Air Jordan’s Travis scott They are designed by another of the most successful rappers in history: Eminem. Indeed, the rapper behind Lose Yourself, Love The Way You Lie and Not Afraid has been one of the artists who have created his own version of the Air Jordans, Nike’s most successful franchise. In fact, their model is one of the most expensive and exclusive pairs of all time.

Roger Federer He is reluctant to leave tennis and continues to compete at the top level. Despite this, he is aware that the end is near, so he decided to join the On Running project in 2020. Federer is not only one of the main investors, but he has also been involved as a shoe designer.