These are the Spanish beaches that are most successful on Instagram

Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria (Photo: Bareta via . / iStockphoto)

Spain is a country of spectacular beaches. From the wilds of the Atlantic to the small coves of the Mediterranean, any corner of the coast offers a dreamlike landscape that is especially photographed in summer.

That is why the vacation rental comparator Likibu has drawn up a list of the Spanish beaches that are the most successful on Instagram. The website has counted the number of hashtags published around each beach to configure the list, which has twenty entries.

The portal has taken into account more than 300 sandbanks and has developed the searches through the internal search engine of the application with the results of several days in the second half of July.

The sandy beaches of the Canary and Balearic Islands dominate the list with five beaches in total, including the first three. This is the full list:

1. Playa del Inglés, Maspalomas (Canary Islands)

Playa del Inglés Gran Canaria (Photo: deepblue4you via . / iStockphoto)

2. Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza (Balearic Islands)

Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza (Photo: ArtesiaWells via . / iStockphoto)

3. Playa de las Américas, Tenerife (Canary Islands)

Playa de las Américas (Photo: xPACIFICA via .)

4. Las Canteras Beach, Las Palmas (Canary Islands)

5. La Concha Beach, San Sebastián (Basque Country)

6. Barceloneta Beach, Barcelona (Catalonia)

7. Beach of the Cathedrals, Ribadeo (Galicia)

8. Malagueta Beach, Malaga (Andalusia)

9. San Lorenzo Beach, Gijón (Asturias)

San Lorenzo beach (Photo: Gonzalo Azumendi via .)

10. Los Locos Beach, Suances (Cantabria)

11. Malvarrosa Beach, Valencia (Valencian Community)

12. Playa la Arena, Tenerife (Canary Islands)

13. Playa del Cura, Torrevieja (Valencian Community)

14. Levante Beach, Benidorm (Valencian Community)

Levante Beach (Photo: MEDITERRANEAN via .)

15. Arrigunaga, Getxo (Basque Country)

16. Poniente Beach, Benidorm (Valencian Community)

17. Salinas Beach, Castrillón (Asturias)

18. Sardinero Beach, Santander (Cantabria)

19. Playa de la Victoria, Cádiz (Andalusia)

20. Samil Beach, Vigo (Galicia)

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE