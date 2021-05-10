These are the smartphones that Samsung will present in August, and no, there is no Galaxy Note among them

If the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is not finally presented, we will not miss it.

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 still on the “maybe” list, it looks like summer would come alive with three other Samsung devices, which would see the light this august, possibly replacing the famous premium of the Korean brand.

Thus, according to the Korean news agency Yonhap News, Samsung would advance to August the presentation of its new folding and the expected Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, three smartphones that would come to replace the usual launch event of the Galaxy Note, which usually takes place between the first and second week of August.

August, the month chosen to present the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Industry sources claim that Samsung would be in conversations with Korean mobile operators in order to plan the launch of up to three new devices: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (of which we already know some other data), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latter completely leaked last week.

From the Galaxy Note to the Note20 Ultra, this is how Samsung’s family of giants has evolved

If this supposed calendar is fulfilled, it would be confirmed Advancement of the Galaxy S21 Feature Edition, which was initially expected for october, the same date that the Galaxy S20 FE was presented last year. Likewise, Samsung’s folding would also see altered your arrival date, which would happen from September to August in the case of the Fold series, and from July to August in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Although at the moment this is not confirmed information, if carried out, this movement would make all the sense in the world, since would fill the void of the Note series with three first division pitches, which would go from being distributed in July, September and October to condensed into a single event in August.

With this system, Samsung would once again have “only” two main keynotes as far as mobiles are concerned: the one in March with the S series and the one in August with the folding and the Galaxy FE as a “one more thing”.

