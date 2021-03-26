These are the six values ​​of the Ibex 35 that will make people talk this spring

Ibex 35 companies spring technical analysis: outstanding values

Technical indicators determine the situation of a security within four phases: bullish (> 7.5 points), consolidation (5-7.5 points), rebound (<2.5 points) and bearish (<2 points). In this sense, it is essential for any investor to obtain a solid knowledge of technical analysis that allows them to function in the markets.

On this occasion, we will focus on those stocks that, according to the Investment Strategies premium indicators, are in a bullish phase and have obtained a score equal to or greater than 9.

Technical indicators are based on parameters such as the medium and long-term trend of the values, the moment, the trading volume and the volatility. In this sense, “the upward phase is determined by an unquestionable uptrend value, which is in free rise, with reduced volatility and volume increasing or stabilizing. It is a value of ten ”, explains Luis Francisco Ruiz, Investment Strategies Analysis Director.

According to the weekly technical analysis by José Antonio González, Almirall is in full direct attack on an area of ​​significant resistance, an area around 12.75 / 12.22 euros per share and which it does not carry out with great conviction, as it is not supported by a rebound in trading activity and the MACD oscillator approaching extreme overbought readings. In this sense, a rejection of the offer at current prices could lead to a corrective process up to the simple moving average of 40 periods or the medium term and the increasing guideline that starts from 9.01 / 8.62 euros.

EI’s technical indicators give it a score of 9.5 with all parameters positive except volatility, which is increasing in the medium term. The Catalan company revalues ​​in the Spanish selective more than 7% in 2021.

Melia Hotels, for its part, despite the bump in the tourism sector, obtained 9 points out of the 10 total, according to EI indicators. In the same vein as Almirall, all parameters in green except for increasing volatility in the medium term. For its part, the company has appreciated more than 8% on the Ibex 35 so far this year.

Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Director of the Spanish hotel multinational explains that, “with all the caution required, we think that the worst is over, and we begin to see a small light at the end of the tunnel, marked by the evolution of vaccines and systems and measures coordinated international trips to travel safely ”. From Meliá they assure that “We have been asking the Spanish Government for months to prioritize the tourism sector, due to its intrinsic importance, since it contributes almost 15% of GDP, and to act in three areas to save tourism: guarantee a safe trip, launch a rescue plan and promote the transformation of the tourism model “.

Acciona, the third in the list of outstanding, with a annual revaluation in the Ibex 35 higher than 19%, he also gets an outstanding for technician after obtaining 9 points. Its medium and long-term trend is upward, as well as the timing and volume of business, positive and growing, respectively. On the opposite side: volatility, increasing in the medium and long term.

Acciona consolidates again in the short term above its 40-period or medium-term simple moving average, whose positive slope continues to invite a positive bias in the asset under study. In this way, “We monitor the viability of the next support zone that is projected from 122.80 / 121.90 euros per share, whose violation would advance in the corrective process that started from 147.10 euros per share”, José Antonio González.

In the airline sector, IAG (Iberia) stands out, with a total score of 9 according to EI indicators. Its long and medium-term trend is upward and its moment is also positive, as well as the volume of business. The exeption, as in the rest of values, is The volatility which is growing. In 2021 the company appreciates more than 22%, just one year after the debacle of the sector.

“The contracting activity gives positions with force, outlining a consolidation scenario in the short term that will not begin to question the entire recovery process of recent months as long as the price does not violate the 2 euros per share, which is an approximation to its average simple mobile of 40 periods or medium term and whose slope remains positive ”, highlights the Investment Strategies analyst.

On the other hand, according to González, Bankinter’s price “stagnates in the short term as a result of the accumulation of accumulated overbought readings in price oscillators. For now the price continues to maintain its growing guideline in the medium term, which allows him to maintain a certain margin to attend a corrective process in future sessions in view of the need to continue purging excesses ”.

In this sense, Bankinter, with an annual revaluation within the Spanish selective of 30%, is in a bullish phase and achieves 9 points, according to EI technical indicators, although volatility is increasing in both aspects.

Mapfre, also in the bullish phase, presents an outstanding rating with 9 points. The parameters on which the Investment Strategies technical indicators are based show an upward trend in the medium and long term, positive momentum and increasing business volume, as well as volatility, interpreted in the opposite direction according to the range of amplitude.

Short-term bullish momentum is supported, according to José Antonio González, for an increase in recruitment activity, which allows you to attack previous highs, specifically, the area of ​​1,783 / 1,726 euros per share. “In this sense, the next support to watch is projected from 1,633 euros, a level that is an approximation to its simple moving average of 40 periods or the medium term,” he adds. The multinational insurance company notes an annual revaluation of 9% in the Ibex 35.

Technical analysis outstanding values

