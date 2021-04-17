These are the signings of Latin American players who will raise the level of the MLS

This Friday kicked off the excitement of soccer in the United States with two games. After the complicated 2020, the MLS teams were armed with different figures from Latin America who will arrive to raise the competitive level of the national championship.

The list of new Latin American signings is:

Alexandre Pato (Orlando City – Brazil)

At the age of 31, the renowned Brazilian striker will arrive in Orlando to try to give him what Kaká could not at the time: his first championship.

Ready for @Pato’s debut with @OrlandoCitySC? 🦆💜🦁 # VamosOrlando | #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/6o7bAhiBiS – Spanish MLS (@MLSes) April 16, 2021

Santiago Sosa (Atlanta United – Argentina)

He is 21 years old and his ability to drive on the front row is important. It comes to Gabriel Heinze’s team to give a quality leap to the middle sector. It comes from River Plate.

Ramón Ábila (Minnesota United – Argentina)

‘Wanchope’ came to Minnesota to meet his best version after losing prominence in Miguel Angel Russo’s Boca Juniors. His goals will give a quality leap to the team, which already has Emanuel Reynoso to generate the game.

Lisandro López (Atlanta United – Argentina)

Licha arrived at Atlanta United to be the partner of Venezuelan Josef Martínez up front. At 38 years old, he is still intact and current, he showed it in the 2020 Copa Libertadores with Racing Club.

Who is Gabriel Heinze and how can you define his style? 🤔 👉 In the words of the journalist @crgrosso from @DeportesLN, the coaches Phill Neville and @peladoalmeyda, the winger 🇲🇽 of @VamosATLUTD, @ jurgendammr25 and the midfielder 🇦🇷 of @VamosFire, Gastón Giménez. pic.twitter.com/Bf6nYSTrAG – Spanish MLS (@MLSes) April 15, 2021

Ronald Hernández (Atlanta United – Venezuela)

This 23-year-old Venezuelan comes from playing in Norway and Scotland. He belongs to Aberdeen FC and in the United States he seeks to return to being the regular right-back he was. He is Sub-20 World Runner-up and is a regular in the Absolute Wine.

Brenner Souza da Silva (FC Cincinnati – Brazil)

FC Cincinnati spent $ 12 million to Sao Paulo to get Brenner. His 24 goals in 61 games last season seduced the board into the most expensive signing in club history. He is 21 years old, with a future ahead of him.

Javier López (San José Earthquakes – Mexico)

‘La Chofis’ will have a reunion with Matías Almeyda (coach) and the players Oswaldo Alanís and Carlos Fierro. With them he had alegrías and titles in the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara. Now 26, he will try to shine in the MLS.

Alan Franco (Atlanta United – Argentine)

Argentine Gabriel Heinze does not want complications in his defensive back, so he opted to strengthen himself with the 24-year-old central defender, who arrives from Independiente de Avellaneda.

Cecilio Domínguez (Austin FC – Paraguay)

The 26-year-old Guaraní attacker will be one of the most experienced and senior players in the newcomer Austin FC, a team in which actor Matthew McConaughey works.

Gregore (Inter Miami – Brazil)

At the age of 27, this defensive midfielder dared to accept the American challenge with Miami Inter. He arrives from Bahía and will play with Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi.

Tomás Pochettino (Austin FC – Argentine)

His ability caught the attention of the new Texan team and that’s why they invested in his record. He was one of the first signings of the club, coming from Talleres de Córdoba. He also played for Boca Juniors and Defensa y Justicia, he is 25 years old.

Déiber Caicedo (Vancouver Whitecaps – Ecuador)

A lightning bolt hit Canada thanks to the speed of the 21-year-old Ecuadorian winger. They paid more than $ 3 million for him. It comes from the Colombian Deportivo Cali.

Claudio Bravo (Portland Timbers – Argentina)

He is not the legendary Chilean goalkeeper. He is a 24-year-old central defender, who is Argentine and comes from playing for Banfield. It will be directed by the Venezuelan Giovanni Savarese.

Also read: Andres Jasson, the young Hispanic-Argentine who plays for NYCFC and at the same time studies at Yale University