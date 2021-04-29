These are the side effects of giving up bread, according to science



Not all carbohydrate sources are the same, betting on whole wheat bread is related to a great satiating potential that helps fight cravings and anxiety to eat.

In recent months carbohydrate consumption has been too hot a topic. With the increasing popularity of the ketogenic diet, more and more people are interested in restricting their carbohydrate intake and one of the products that has raised the most questions is bread. As we have already mentioned on several occasions, it is important to know that not all carbohydrates are the same, in fact there are magnificent alternatives of extremely healthy complex carbohydrates. So if you are looking to eliminate all bread-like products in the future, There are quite a few side effects that you should be aware of when giving up bread for good.

The truth is that we are used to relating bread as an “unhealthy” food, based on this it is quite likely that it is misunderstood that giving up bread could be all something positive for health and body weight. However, there are some negative side effects of giving up bread. The good news is that science always comes to give us more clarity and finally today we know that not everything is black and white. We invite you to know the main effects that you will notice in the body when limiting the intake of bread and derivatives, without a doubt they will be very useful for you to make the best decision. Remember that eat a balanced diet it is the key to living in harmony, preventing diseases and enjoying a healthy body weight.

1. Possible decrease in energy levels

It is no news to say that carbohydrates are one of the best sources of energy for the body. In fact, it’s the reason sports teams always host pasta dinners before the big game. Carbohydrates provide energy to the body due to the breakdown of sugars within carbohydrates And when the right versions of carbohydrates are chosen it can be a great boost to improve physical and mental performance. According to the American Heart Association, when blood sugar levels rise in the body, insulin is released to move sugar within the body and use it for energy. Broadly speaking, regardless of the type of bread that is consumed, it is a great nutritional ally to obtain energy and of course bet on homemade or local variants made with whole grains It will make a big difference! However, in a general way, we can say that by giving up bread, you are avoiding a very decent source of energy within the diet and in any case it is important to supply it in another way.

2. You will lose some weight

Much has been said about carbohydrate consumption and weight loss, especially considering the devastating effects of carbohydrates from processed foods. It is also evident that if you constantly consume bread or similar products, instead of switching to non-starchy vegetables or protein sources, it cannot be denied that you will notice a significant difference in body weight (hence the reason why diets such as keto have become a popular trend to get off that very fast). Another striking aspect is that it is likely to present a significant decrease in the weight of water in the body, which normally increases with a high consumption of carbohydrates. According to information released in Medical News Today, every gram of carbohydrates we consume comes with 3 grams of waterHence the term “water weight”. Therefore by reducing carbohydrates in the diet, you will see a decrease in water weight.

3. Increased risk of constipation

The first thing we have to say is that this will depend on the type of bread that is consumed. Therefore, if you bet on giving up white bread, you will notice great benefits in digestive and intestinal functioning. However, it has been proven that leaving whole wheat bread, which is characterized by its high fiber content, can be one of the main causes of constipation. Fiber is useful and essential for the digestive system and is a great help to keep bowel movements regular, and fiber-rich bread variants can be an easy way to increase the recommended fiber intake per day, which ranges between 25 and 30 grams. For more context: A slice of whole wheat bread can provide between 2 and 4 grams of fiber per slice (sometimes more), so a simple sandwich can provide almost 8 grams of fiber and a great satiating power that benefits weight loss. If you still plan to give up bread, be sure to replace that fiber source with another.

4. Changes in mood

A very interesting fact about the consumption of carbohydrates is its direct relationship with the state of mind, you probably did not know it but its consumption is related to the release of a hormone that makes us feel good. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, eating carbohydrates releases serotonin, a chemical that elevates mood and suppresses appetite, therefore consuming the appropriate variants is associated with great benefits for weight loss. There is another reference released in Psychology Today, serotonin is a natural appetite suppressant It can help curb food cravings and cravings. Thus, consuming comfort foods such as bread with caution improves mood and hunger. It has also been proven that avoiding restrictions and following a balanced diet is a very important part of optimal health and is an important part of weight loss.

5. Lower risk of disease

There is no doubt, it is a fact that the main reason why people decide to give up bread is because of weight loss. However, it is also a habit that is often associated with benefits to reduce the risk of disease. According to a study published by PLOS One, it was shown how refined carbohydrates (white bread products that have been stripped of their natural nutrients, including fiber) can increase the levels of fatty acids in the body. This increases the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the recommendation is to give up processed and refined white bread.

