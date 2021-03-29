These are the sexiest bald men in the world

Prince William, Bruce Willis and Pitbull. (Photo: Getty Images)

For many men, baldness is an ordeal, both physically and mentally. However, there are those for whom looking in the mirror without hair can be used to change their physique and become a true sex symbol. If not tell William of England, Jason Statham or Mike Tyson.

These familiar faces have become the sexiest bald men in the world, according to a ranking prepared by the aesthetic company Longevita as a result of Google searches.

“It was not something I expected, but women seem to love bald heads,” explains a Longevita spokesperson in statements to The Sun. “There are quite a few bald public figures we can delight in,” he adds.

The palm has gone to the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who has risen to first place with more than 17.6 million pages in which he appears as “sexy bald.” It is followed by Mike Tyson, 54, with 8.8 million results with these terms. Third place in the ranking goes to action actor Jason Statham with 7.4 million searches.

Among the most sought after names are other faces of the world of entertainment and sports such as Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta or Bruce Willis.

Lack of self-esteem from alopecia is not uncommon. According to a study by the Department of Psychology at the University of Westminster in London (United Kingdom), many men have had their self-esteem affected or have had disorders associated with anxiety or depression due to baldness.

In addition, in recent years, hair treatments such as hair grafts have multiplied by up to 300% in 2019. Although, as these famous people demonstrate, many times the best option is to leave the scalp natural. .

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.