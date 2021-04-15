These are the series, movies and even reality shows of couples that we will see in 2021

Netflix has presented some of its news to the press in a virtual event in which it has made it clear, above all, that its thematic tentacles already have few corners to explore, and that it wants to make a firm commitment to local production. Series, movies, and even reality shows, sparing no expense and with first-rate proper names… these are some of the news that await us on the popular streaming platform for the remainder of the year, in terms of Spanish production.

Privacy

A video with sexual content starring an important politician is leaked to the press and starts an intrigue that mixes thriller and drama. A reflection on the limits between what is public and what is private and the dangers of turning our intimate life into an involuntary spectacle. A series created by Verónica Fernández and Laura Sarmiento and starring Itziar Ituño (who you will remember from ‘La casa de papel’) and a cast of women where Verónica Echegui and Emma Suárez stand out.

Baruca

Frantic action in a six-episode series that takes place entirely during one night. Alberto Ammann and Luis Callejo star in this Christmas nightmare in which a group of armed men iThey try to capture in a psychiatric prison Simón Lago, a dangerous serial killer. But the prison director refuses to hand over the prisoner, and a suffocating siege begins.

If I had known it (If only)

Megan Montaner (’30 coins’) stars in this mix of romantic drama … and time travel. A 30-year-old woman disappointed in her long marriage experiences a trip back in time to when she was 20, but preserving everything she knows a decade later. Thus, he will rethink who he is and what he wants to do with his life, in a series by the Turkish screenwriter Ece Yören adapted by Irma Correa.

Love with surety

Among the many reality shows that Netflix has in its portfolio comes the first promo of this, presented by Mónica Naranjo and set in an exotic place, where six couples will have to show that the intensity of their relationship is genuine. All with the help of a sophisticated technology that detects if someone is lying.

Georgina

24 million followers on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. An in-depth portrait of this influencer, not only of her public image, but also of the most personal and unknown part of a life surrounded by luxuries and delicacies.

The neighbor – T2

Titan returns, the traditional superhero unable to manage his responsibilities, his private life and the common sense of his opponent neighbor. Directed, among others, by Ernesto Sevilla and Raúl Navarro, and starring Quim Gutierrez, Clara Lago … and Fran Perea, the protagonist of a fun clip that we have seen in the presentation. The return is scheduled for May 21.

Through my window

In March, filming began on the adaptation of Ariana Goroy’s best-selling novel. Originally He published it on the Wattpad platform, where hits like ‘After’ have come from, and tells the story of a teenage girl in love with a mysterious neighbor, and her intention to bet whatever it takes for the enigmatic Ares to notice her.

The innocent

One of Netflix’s most powerful bets for the coming months, with a cast that includes Mario Casas, Aura Garrido, Alexandra Jiménez and Jose Coronado, will arrive on April 30. It has been seen in the presentation with this making-of video.

Once upon a time … but not anymore

Filming has just begun on this series that reformulates fairy tales, which is created and directed by Manolo Caro and which It has a great cast in which, among others, Rossy de Palma stand out, Asier Etxeandia, Daniela Vega, Mariana Treviño, Mariola Fuentes or Itziar Castro.

The Wanninkhof – Carabantes case

A documentary feature film that, two decades after its media explosion, addresses the Wanninkhof-Carabantes case, a criminal event that shocked Spanish society. He will arrive on April 23 and directs Tània Balló.